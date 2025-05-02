Rutherford County Schools Earn Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Awards for Voter Registration 

May 2, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Holloway High School and Middle Tennessee Christian School have won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. This award recognizes these schools for registering 100 percent of their eligible students to vote.

“Achieving 100 percent voter registration clearly shows Holloway High School’s and Middle Tennessee Christian School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at these schools, and the Rutherford County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are incredibly proud of these Holloway High School and Middle Tennessee Christian School students for their enthusiasm and dedication to increasing civic participation among their peers through the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards,” said Rutherford County Administrator of Elections Alan Farley. “Their hard work and commitment indicate a bright future ahead for Rutherford County and our state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

