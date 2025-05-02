Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Peabody High School as Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award Winner for Voter Registration 

May 2, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently announced that Peabody High School has won the prestigious Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award. This award recognizes the school for registering at least 85 percent of its eligible students to vote.

“Achieving at least 85 percent voter registration clearly shows Peabody High School’s commitment to being committed citizens,” said Secretary Hargett. “We appreciate these students, the faculty, and staff at Peabody High School, and the Gibson County Election Commission for their continued partnership in increasing voter registration within their communities.”

Forty-two Tennessee schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award, registering 100 percent of eligible students. Eighteen schools earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Level Award, registering at least 85 percent.

“We are very excited about Peabody High School’s tremendous achievement in winning an Anne Dallas Dudley Silver Award,” said Gibson County Administrator of Elections Emily Brown. “Through their hard work and commitment to civic engagement, these students, along with their Civics teacher, Sandy Hodges, have demonstrated they are our emerging leaders. Their outstanding efforts through this program and in the classroom should leave us all optimistic about a bright future in our community and state.”

The Anne Dallas Dudley Awards are open to all Tennessee public, charter/private school, and home school associations. This award is named in honor of renowned Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley, who helped lead the successful effort to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to give women the right to vote.

For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Awards and other civic engagement efforts offered through the Secretary of State’s office, please visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

