Digital Marketing Leadership: Bob Bartosiewicz of CGI Digital Shares Insights on Civic Innovation in HelloNation

I constantly think about what’s next. I analyze the psychology of the marketplace, our clients, and our employees, verifying these elements align within a cohesive framework.” — Bob Bartosiewicz

THOMASTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it take to transform a local enterprise into a national digital force without leaving your hometown behind? Bob Bartosiewicz, founder and CEO of CGI Digital, provides an answer rooted in discipline, foresight, and a commitment to community. Featured in HelloNation Magazine , Bartosiewicz’s journey from Thomaston, Connecticut to leading one of the country’s most community-centric marketing firms reveals how small-town values can shape large-scale impact.Bartosiewicz's early life in Thomaston, where his father worked tirelessly in a factory and his mother served as a nurse, laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial vision. He began his career selling rust-proofing products in upstate New York before launching Community Graphics Incorporated in the 1990s. That venture evolved into CGI Digital, now a 300-employee firm known for its support of municipalities and small businesses navigating the digital economy. His leadership has steered the company through technological revolutions, all while maintaining a clear focus on civic engagement and local development.CGI Digital’s partnerships with organizations like the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities reflect Bartosiewicz’s belief in the potential of America’s mid-sized cities. He has kept CGI headquartered in Rochester, New York, demonstrating that technological innovation doesn’t require migration to coastal hubs. Bartosiewicz’s initiatives go beyond profit; he has made meaningful contributions to Thomaston, including more than $300,000 in scholarships for local students.His latest endeavor, HelloNation.com, is a video-first platform that unites local governments, businesses, and citizens through storytelling. With the platform’s national bus tour underway, Bartosiewicz continues to invest in platforms that amplify the voices of underrepresented communities and ensure that every town has a seat at the digital table.Read the full article, Bob Bartosiewicz: Local Roots, National Impact , in HelloNation Magazine.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

