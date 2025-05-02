Statement on Proposed Federal Budget Cuts

“Today President Trump unveiled a budget that doubles down on his mission to tank the economy and hike costs for everyday Americans. This budget proposal is a culmination of the reckless and dangerous cuts we’ve seen from Washington over the last several months — billions in critical funding stripped from healthcare, FEMA disaster response initiatives, rental assistance programs, and clean energy projects. While I’m doing everything in my power to protect New Yorkers from these devastating blows, no state in the nation can backfill the cuts that the President is proposing. After months of complicity in crisis after crisis, New York Republicans in Congress need to do their jobs and stand up for the people they represent before more damage is done.”