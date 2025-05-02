New Hampshire’s 2025–2026 Migratory Waterfowl Hunting Seasons Are Now Set

CONTACT:

May 2, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has set final season dates and bag limits for the 2025–2026 waterfowl hunting season after considering comments from the sporting community at a recent public meeting and through email correspondence.

The regular duck season is 60 days long with a bag limit of six birds daily. The regular Canada goose season is 60 days long with two birds allowed in the daily bag. The 2025–2026 season dates, bag limits, and a map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed by visiting www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.

The following are the waterfowl seasons for ducks (including sea ducks), mergansers, coots, and Canada geese:

The Northern Zone opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2025.

opens on October 2 and runs through November 30, 2025. The Inland and Connecticut River Zone opens on October 13 and runs through November 11, and then reopens November 27 through December 26, 2025.

opens on October 13 and runs through November 11, and then reopens November 27 through December 26, 2025. The Coastal Zone opens on October 2 and runs through October 8, and then reopens November 27, 2025 through January 18, 2026.

The Youth Waterfowl Weekend will be held September 27–28, 2025. No license is required for youth hunters under the age of 16. However, youth hunters must be accompanied by a properly licensed adult age 18 or older. To hunt for migratory birds, Granite State residents must have a current Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, or Archery License. All nonresidents must have a Regular New Hampshire Hunting, Combination, Archery, or Small Game License. In addition, duck and goose hunters age 16 and older must have the following:.

A NH Migratory Waterfowl License;

A National Migratory Bird Harvest Information or “HIP” certification number to hunt ducks, geese, woodcock, and snipe; and

A Federal Duck Stamp with the hunter’s name signed across the face or an electronic version.

The Federal Duck Stamp can be purchased at many U.S. Post Offices or online through a participating state.

Get HIP permit numbers by calling 1-800-207-6183 or by going to the “Buy Your License Online” section of the Fish and Game website at huntnh.com to receive a permit number (there is no charge). This number should be written on your valid New Hampshire hunting license. Harvest information from HIP helps NH Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service make more reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested. Each year, random selections of hunters are asked to complete a voluntary harvest survey.

The Veteran and Active Military Waterfowl Weekend will take place January 24–25, 2026, for hunters licensed in New Hampshire. Participants may hunt the Connecticut River Zone, but must launch from New Hampshire. Hunters must carry proof of eligibility which may include: active military identification card, actively participating National Guard or Reservist identification card, retired military identification card, New Hampshire State driver’s license with veteran status, Form DD214 (Certificate of Honorable Discharge), or Form DD215 (Corrected Certificate of Honorable Discharge). All other requirements for hunting migratory game birds apply.

Hunters are asked to report all banded birds at www.reportband.gov. After you report a band, the U.S. Geological Survey will send a certificate with information about the bird.

Hunters should exercise caution this fall when field dressing ducks due to the possibility of the birds being infected with Avian Influenza (AI). To learn more visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/wildlife-and-habitat/wildlife-related-diseases/avian-influenza.

For more information on waterfowl hunting in New Hampshire, including a duck identification guide, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/waterfowl-and-migratory-bird-hunting-new-hampshire.