Pennsylvania Dental Association Installs Dr. Theodore Rockwell as President

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) recently installed Dr. Theodore J. Rockwell of Clarion as its 2025-2026 president, during its annual business meeting on April 26 at The Desmond Hotel in Malvern, Pa.Dr. Rockwell has maintained a private general practice in Warren since 2018 after 12 years as Director of the Crescent Park Dental Clinic at Warren General Hospital from 2006-2018. He also practices part-time at Titusville Area Hospital. Prior to becoming PDA president, Dr. Rockwell served two terms on PDA’s Board of Trustees, representing the association’s Eighth District (encompassing eight counties in the northwestern part of the state).“As dentists, our call is to serve the public, improve their health, and promote the art and science of dentistry,” Dr. Rockwell said. “The Pennsylvania Dental Association takes on this mission and strives to advocate for dentists and protect our patients.”After earning his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine in 1986, Dr. Rockwell completed a General Practice Residency at West Virginia University Hospitals.He joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard while in dental school, transferred to the Air National Guard in 2006 and is now retired from the Air Force. He is an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran, where he served with the Marines as part of an Army Medical Company. He has earned numerous military awards and has been deployed to Iraq, Paraguay and Kenya, in addition to his missions in Georgia and Hawaii.“I have a history of having served in the Army and Air Force National Guard and since I have recently completed that service, it is now exciting for me to serve in the capacity of President of the Pennsylvania Dental Association,” Dr. Rockwell said. “The PDA provides advocacy to support dentists, their staffs, their patients, and dental students. It is a terrific organization, I am happy to be a part of it, and honored to serve as its president.”###About the Pennsylvania Dental AssociationFounded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,000 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org

