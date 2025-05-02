This NYC Startup Is Working To Make EV Charging as Easy as Charging A Phone

HEVO EV Charger

This Jeff Bezos-backed company is developing certified wireless EV charging technology now being adopted by major global automakers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEVO Inc., the first and only company to receive both UL certification and SAE qualification for wireless EV charging, announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign aimed at scaling its next-generation infrastructure platform. The company is opening up early investment to the public, offering backers the chance to support the mass deployment of wireless EV charging pads that make plugging in a thing of the past.

Founded in Brooklyn and incubated at NYU’s clean tech lab, HEVO’s mission is bold: eliminate the friction of EV charging by making it as seamless and universal as charging your phone. Drivers simply park over a wireless pad, installed flush with or just below the pavement, and automatically begin charging. No cables. No adapters. No risk of exposure to the elements.

“As EV adoption grows, charging needs to evolve beyond tangled cords and incompatible plug types,” said Jeremy McCool, founder and CEO of HEVO. “We’ve spent more than a decade building a universal solution that delivers performance, safety, and simplicity. Now, we’re giving the public an opportunity to be part of bringing this technology to streets, homes, and fleet yards around the world.”

HEVO has already secured significant partnerships with major automakers and is preparing for the first vehicles equipped with its wireless technology to enter production between 2027 and 2029. The company’s tech also enables bi-directional charging, meaning EVs can power homes, paving the way for smarter, more resilient infrastructure. The launch of the new crowdfunding marketing campaign is part of a broader awareness effort that includes live events, content collaborations, and social media storytelling across platforms like LinkedIn and X. Supporters will be backing a company with a strong track record of raising capital through public channels HEVO has previously executed successful campaigns on platforms like Republic and WeFunder.

The campaign invites backers to not only fund the future of clean transportation but also to amplify the public dialogue around climate tech, EV access, and smart city innovation.

Highlights of HEVO’s Technology & Traction:

● First UL & SAE-certified wireless EV charging platform

● Power delivery and efficiency on par with plug-in chargers

● Universal design compatible across global markets

● Bi-directional functionality for home integration

● Automaker partnerships in motion; vehicles set to launch by 2027

● Strong media coverage and expert endorsements from industry leaders

To learn more about HEVO’s crowdfunding campaign and invest in the future of frictionless EV charging, see this VIDEO and listen the company’s investor podcast.

About HEVO

HEVO Inc. (Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Optimization) is a New York-based company commercializing wireless charging technology for electric vehicles. HEVO’s proprietary system is designed to eliminate the complexity, risks, and inconvenience of traditional plug-in charging infrastructure. Backed by industry certifications and global automakers partners, HEVO is on a mission to make clean transportation accessible, efficient, and intuitive for all.

