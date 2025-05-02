DOCUmation Celebrates 35 Years of Growth and Impact Across Texas

DOCUmation Logo DOCUmation CEOs, Preston Woolfolk and Hunter Woolfolk

DOCUmation celebrates 35 years as the largest privately-held tech solutions provider in Texas, serving businesses with IT, automation, and more.

We’ve always embraced change. It’s not about selling the latest technology—it’s about understanding what our customers need and being ready for whatever comes next.” — Preston Woolfolk, CEO

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCUmation , the largest privately held technology solutions provider in Texas, proudly marks its 35th anniversary this year—a milestone that highlights three and a half decades of innovation, service, and partnership with thousands of businesses across the Lone Star State.What began in 1990 as a locally rooted copier company in San Antonio has evolved into a trusted statewide leader in managed IT, print management, workflow automation, VoIP, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity. Today, DOCUmation supports businesses of all sizes with smart, scalable solutions designed to simplify operations and fuel long-term growth.Although the company officially opened its doors in 1990, the story started decades earlier. In the late 1950s, founder Lou Scantland helped introduce one of the first plain paper copiers to U.S. offices—revolutionizing the way businesses handled documents and setting the stage for a legacy of innovation. That same forward-thinking mindset has driven DOCUmation’s continued evolution and lasting impact on workplace technology across Texas.In the decades that followed, the company steadily grew its presence and service offerings. Through the 1990s and early 2000s, DOCUmation became known for reliable office equipment and standout customer support. But as the needs of modern businesses changed, so did DOCUmation—adding managed IT services, advanced cybersecurity, VoIP communications, intelligent document processing, and more to its growing portfolio.Headquartered in San Antonio, DOCUmation now operates strategic offices in Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Midland, along with warehouse and service hubs across West Texas, Central Texas, the Hill Country, and the Rio Grande Valley. This robust statewide presence allows DOCUmation to provide fast, locally informed support—a key differentiator from national providers.“Our Texas footprint is one of our greatest strengths,” said Preston Woolfolk, CEO. “We live in the same communities we support. That drives us to deliver more than just technology—it’s about trust, relationships, and real accountability.”With more than 200 employees and thousands of clients, DOCUmation serves a wide range of industries—from small businesses and school districts to hospitals, manufacturers, and enterprise IT departments. But while the technology it delivers continues to advance, the company attributes its long-term success to its people.DOCUmation has been recognized as one of the best places to work in Texas, earning “Top Workplace” honors in every major market it serves. Most recently, the company was named a USA Today Top Workplace—an achievement rooted in its focus on team culture, professional development, and work-life balance. Many employees have built their careers within the company, starting in entry-level roles and growing into leadership positions as the business expanded.This commitment to people extends into the community. DOCUmation supports hundreds of nonprofits and educational programs across Texas and frequently participates in local volunteer initiatives. In addition to community giving, the company has forged meaningful partnerships with leading organizations, including the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks—high-profile sponsorships that celebrate teamwork, excellence, and Texas pride.“We’re fortunate to work with amazing clients and partners across the state,” said Hunter Woolfolk, CEO. “Being able to support the organizations that bring people together—whether it’s a small-town school district or an NBA team—is one of the most rewarding parts of what we do.”Looking to the future, DOCUmation is continuing to grow its capabilities and reach. Strategic acquisitions, a rising demand for IT services, and ongoing investment in emerging technologies have positioned the company for its next chapter of expansion. At every level, DOCUmation remains focused on refining the customer experience and staying ahead of the ever-accelerating pace of technology.“DOCUmation’s story has always been about growth—growth in our capabilities, our reach, and the impact we have on the businesses we serve,” said Hunter Woolfolk. “The pace of technology continues to accelerate, and we’re proud to help our customers stay ahead of it.”With a proven track record of helping organizations simplify, scale, and succeed, DOCUmation is poised to remain a trusted partner to Texas businesses for decades to come.DOCUmation is the largest privately held business technology provider in Texas, offering a full suite of services including managed IT, print management, workflow automation, VoIP, cloud solutions, and cybersecurity. With more than 35 years of experience and a statewide team, DOCUmation helps organizations across Texas run smarter, faster, and more securely.Interested in working at DOCUmation? Click here to learn more about DOCUmation careers.

