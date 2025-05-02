Department of the Interior Announces Expansion of Hunting and Fishing Opportunities

Date: May 2, 2025

Contact: Interior_Press@ios.doi.gov

WASHINGTON - In a major step to expand recreational access to America’s public lands, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum today announced 42 new proposed hunting opportunities across more than 87,000 acres within the National Wildlife Refuge System and National Fish Hatchery System. This proposal would more than triple the number of opportunities and quintuple the number of stations opened or expanded compared to the previous administration, underscoring a strong national commitment to outdoor recreation and conservation.

“Expanding recreational access to our public lands isn’t just about tradition—it’s about supporting rural economies and the American families who depend on them,” said Secretary Burgum. “By opening more areas to hunting and outdoor recreation, we’re helping drive tourism, create jobs, and generate revenue for local communities, all while promoting responsible stewardship of our natural resources.”

The Service is proposing to open or expand opportunities for hunting and sport fishing at 16 National Wildlife Refuge System stations and one National Fish Hatchery System station. These stations are located in Alabama, California, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, Texas and Washington. The Service is committed to ensuring that all hunting and fishing opportunities align with state fish and wildlife regulations. We continue to work closely with our state partners to maintain consistency in areas such as the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle, and we will incorporate these considerations into future updates.

“Hunting and fishing are traditional recreational activities deeply rooted in America’s heritage. National wildlife refuges, national fish hatcheries and other Service lands offer hunting and fishing access that helps boost local economies and gives Americans an opportunity to unplug,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Acting Director Paul Souza. “We are pleased to expand access and offer new opportunities that are compatible with our conservation mission and are committed to responsibly managing these areas for the benefit of future generations.”

Proposed new opportunities from these openings and expansions include the first-ever opening of hunting on the newly established Southern Maryland Woodlands National Wildlife Refuge in Maryland and the inaugural opening of sport fishing at North Attleboro National Fish Hatchery in Massachusetts. In addition, at the request of the State of Minnesota and the White Earth Nation, Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge proposes to end an experimental five-day early teal hunt where the refuge overlaps with tribal land to ensure safety for wild rice harvesting and to align with state regulations. The regular teal season remains unchanged.

Hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities contributed more than $394 billion in economic expenditures in communities across the United States in 2022, with hunters and anglers accounting for over $144 billion in expenditures, according to the Service’s National Survey of Fishing, Hunting and Wildlife-Associated Recreation. The survey also found that, in 2021, an estimated 39.9 million Americans over the age of 16 fished and 14.4 million hunted.

The Service will publish the proposal for public comment in the Federal Register and it will be available at http://www.regulations.gov. The Service intends to finalize the proposed changes in time for the upcoming 2025-2026 hunting seasons.

The National Wildlife Refuge System is an unparalleled network of 573 national wildlife refuges and 38 wetland management districts. There is a national wildlife refuge within an hour’s drive of most major metropolitan areas. More than 69 million Americans visit refuges every year. National wildlife refuges provide vital habitat for thousands of species and access to world-class recreation, from fishing, hunting and boating to nature watching, photography and environmental education.

There are 71 national fish hatcheries visited by more than one million people each year in the National Fish Hatchery System. Hatcheries offer opportunities for viewing the operations and learning about fish, as well as activities such as fishing, hunting, hiking, sightseeing, nature study, birdwatching and photography. In addition to offering opportunities for viewing the operations and learning about fish, many hatcheries also provide picnic areas and offer other activities. Currently the total number of National Fish Hatchery System units open to hunting and/or sport fishing is 31.

Under the National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act of 1997, the Service permits hunting and fishing along with four other types of wildlife-dependent recreation, including wildlife photography, environmental education, wildlife observation and interpretation, when they are compatible with an individual refuge’s purpose and mission. Hunting, within specified limits, is currently permitted on 401 wildlife refuges and 36 wetland management districts. Fishing is currently permitted on 343 wildlife refuges and 35 wetland management districts.

The Service manages hunting and fishing programs to ensure sustainable wildlife populations while also offering other wildlife-dependent recreation on public lands.

###