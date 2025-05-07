Why Accessibility Is the Next Big Shift in E-Commerce

CurbCutOS Logo

Get EAA-Ready with CurbCutOS

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accessibility is no longer just an option, it’s the future of online shopping. CurbCutOS , a trailblazer in digital accessibility solutions, is transforming the e-commerce landscape by helping businesses meet the demands of the European Accessibility Act (EAA). As a champion of accessibility, CurbCutOS sees the EAA as the catalyst for innovation that benefits companies and customers alike.Accessibility: A Transformational Opportunity For e-commerce, accessibility isn’t just a box to check, it’s a chance to lead in innovation, customer satisfaction, and inclusivity. The potential is staggering:• Globally, individuals with disabilities hold $13 trillion in global disposable income, offering a massive untapped market.• 56% of customers with disabilities prioritize accessibility when choosing where to shop online.• Addressing accessibility can reduce cart abandonment rates, which currently sit around 70%.Accessibility transforms online shopping for the 1.85 billion people worldwide living with disabilities, empowering them to browse, purchase, and engage without barriers. Imagine a visually impaired customer seamlessly navigating your website or a mobility-impaired shopper easily completing a purchase on your app. That’s the power of inclusive design—and the future of e-commerce.The Risks of Inaction Are High: Businesses that fail to comply with EAA standards risk not only financial penalties but also potential lawsuits and damage to their reputation. In 2024 alone, 2,452 accessibility-related lawsuits were filed in the U.S federal court, highlighting the growing demand for digital inclusion.Benefits of Investing in Accessibility: E-commerce businesses that act now will not only avoid risks but also reap strategic advantages:• Expand market reach by welcoming a broader, diverse audience.• Build customer loyalty by creating seamless, frustration-free shopping experiences.• Save costs by implementing accessible design upfront, reducing the need for expensive retrofitting.• Drive innovation and set the standard for the future of digital commerce.Act Now: The EAA deadline is fast approaching—don’t wait to act. Partner with CurbCutOS today to transform accessibility challenges into opportunities and capture a share of the $13 trillion disability market. Get started on your accessibility journey today and visit www.curbcutos.com About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS was founded and is led by people with disabilities with a focus on delivering innovative digital accessibility solutions that help organizations ensure their digital media is compliant, achieve progress in their efforts, and connects them to new market opportunities by making digital content accessible to all. https://www.curbcutos.com/

