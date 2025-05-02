Jenny's story

Jenny was diagnosed with late stage 3c ovarian cancer in 2021 at 49 years old. She experienced ovarian cancer symptoms, including fatigue, for a year preceding her diagnosis but it was linked to the perimenopause. She's an active campaigner and fundraiser for Target Ovarian Cancer and hopes by sharing her experience it'll lead to more women receiving an earlier diagnosis.

I feel privileged to be able use my position to be an advocate for women with ovarian cancer. If I can make a difference to one woman, then what I’ve been through has been worthwhile. I want to turn my negative experience into a positive one, to help create a future where women will have a much better chance of survival. And I will continue to push for further awareness, among GPs and the public, but funding is a key part of this

Jenny Maginn, from Armoy, Ballymoney, was diagnosed with late stage 3c ovarian cancer in 2021 at 49 years old. She experienced ovarian cancer symptoms, including fatigue, for a year preceding her diagnosis but put it down to perimenopausal symptoms. It was only when her bloating became progressively worse that she underwent scans and investigations, after being dismissed for so long.

By the time Jenny received her diagnosis a month later, she'd already been hospitalised twice to have 12 litres of fluid drained. Jenny underwent two major surgeries and six months of chemotherapy which was followed by 18 months of maintenance treatment (known as PARP inhibitors which can help reduce the chance of the cancer coming back).

Her life started to regain a sense of a ‘new normal’, she had more energy, went on family holidays, and embraced a new chapter in her life. However, in early 2024 the ovarian cancer returned, and Jenny underwent chemotherapy again in April, which she finished the following winter.

“Like most women, I was diagnosed very late. It has turned our family life upside down, so now I'm working with Target Ovarian Cancer to share my experience to reach more people.

The more faces we can put out there to help women resonate and make them think ‘that’s a mum like me, that’s a woman like me, I have felt like that…’ hopefully it will lead them to an earlier diagnosis.

Following her second line of treatment, Jenny’s cancer returned once again. In April 2025 she started a third line of treatment in attempt to starve the ovarian cancer with a combination of Paclitaxel and Avastin chemotherapy.

Despite her ongoing treatment, Jenny (now 53) remains pragmatic and is determined to raise awareness of ovarian cancer in the hope that more women get to know the symptoms, and aren’t dismissed by their GP.

“The reality of the situation isn’t great but I try to remain positive and do what I can. I want to see a future where women have access to information about ovarian cancer and its symptoms. I've met other women in Northern Ireland with ovarian cancer who've become good friends of mine, and together with Target Ovarian Cancer we've been pushing for a government-funded awareness campaign on the symptoms to increase the visibility of the disease in Northern Ireland. Here, symptoms awareness remains worryingly low so we need to see leaflets and posters of the symptoms in women’s spaces that make them stop and think about whether they're experiencing any.”

Jenny met some of the women she now calls good friends at our 2024 Ovar-Dressed fundraising event where she raised £1,000. Ovar-Dressed is back this year and takes place on Sunday 29 June 2025 at Stormont Park!

“I hope I'm well enough to attend this year and support everyone taking part.

Ovar-Dressed was my chance to reconnect with family and friends after my diagnosis, and bring them together to actively engage them in a conversation about the disease which has affected my life. I was staggered at how generous my friends and family were and it caused a ripple effect. Their friends and family started showing their support for a local mum living with ovarian cancer. The symptoms ended up reaching people who potentially had never seen them before.

“If we can come together as a community and share our own personal experiences to show how this disease is impacting many lives, then that’s enough reason to take part in Ovar-Dressed.

"So many people haven’t even heard of ovarian cancer, let alone know what the symptoms are. In my case, my symptoms were easily attributed to other conditions. If more women know the symptoms, they can get to their doctor quickly and request they are seriously investigated before it is too late.

"Recurrence, like mine, is much more common in late-stage diagnoses. Funding awareness campaigns and materials will help early diagnosis, save lives and hopefully decrease late-stage disease and likelihood of recurrence.”

If you’ve been affected by this story and would like to speak to a specialist nurse, you can call our free support line on 0808 802 6000 or contact us: [email protected]. We're open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.