Former Yacht Professionals Launch Award-Winning Countryside Retreat in Dorset

Nathan and Laura's Yachting Days Nathan & Laura at Well Cottage Your co-hosts are there for you 24/7

It’s our home, and when people come here, we treat them like old friends. That’s what we learned on the yachts – people remember how you made them feel. That’s the luxury.” — Laura Kurton, Co-Owner & Host

DORSET, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic cottage in the North Dorset countryside has become the setting for a unique hospitality venture led by former luxury yacht crew members Laura and Nathan Kurton. The couple, who previously worked aboard private yachts in the Caribbean and Mediterranean, have channelled their experience into creating a distinctive guest offering rooted in personal service and immersive local experiences.The retreat, English Cottage Vacation , centres on Well Cottage – an 18th-century thatched home in the hamlet of Bedchester, on the edge of the Cranborne Chase Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Carefully restored to preserve its historic charm, the property now hosts seasonal, all-inclusive stays that combine the traditions of British country life with elements inspired by high-end travel at sea.Before launching their hospitality business, Nathan captained private yachts while Laura oversaw culinary operations on board. Their backgrounds inform their current approach, which blends logistical precision with culinary expertise and guest-focused hosting.“After many years travelling internationally, we wanted to create something meaningful here in England,” says Laura Kurton. “The cottage offered the right setting to bring together our professional experience with our personal values.”Guests stay at the property on an exclusive-use basis, with all meals, transport, and local activities coordinated by the Kurtons themselves. Each visit is planned in advance through direct consultation with guests, allowing for tailored itineraries that may include guided walks, cultural excursions, and regional food experiences.Nathan now manages guest transportation in a dedicated vehicle, and Laura oversees food preparation, using locally sourced ingredients and seasonal produce – much of it grown in their own garden. The couple’s immersive hosting style, influenced by years of working in close quarters with clients on yachts, has shaped what one guest described as “a grounded but elevated experience of rural England.”Since its launch in 2020, English Cottage Vacation has drawn international visitors, especially from North America, and was recently recognised with Gold at the Dorset Tourism Awards and Bronze at the South West England Tourism Excellence Awards.The Kurtons say their aim is to maintain a small-scale operation with a focus on quality and connection. While they have considered expanding to a second site, they remain committed to personally hosting each stay at Well Cottage.“Our focus is on creating meaningful experiences,” says Nathan Kurton. “That’s the thread that runs through everything we do – and we are so grateful to share this great British experience with our guests.”About English Cottage VacationEnglish Cottage Vacation, located in Dorset, England, offers seasonal, all-inclusive, tailor-made holiday experiences that blend traditional British hospitality with modern comforts. Well Cottage, the company's flagship property, is a luxurious 18th-century thatched cottage surrounded by lush countryside and renowned for the personalised service, gourmet dining, and curated excursions provided by award-winning co-hosts Nathan & Laura Kurton.

