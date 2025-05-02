International Day for Biodiversity (IDB), 22 May

The Secretariat is currently developing a suite of communication products to enable a broad uptake of the campaign. These will include: a logo and digital assets for messaging and advocacy on social media.

The main campaign hashtag is #BiodiversityDay.

Arabic: #يوم_التنوع_البيولوجي

Chinese: #生物多样性日

French: #JournéeBiodiversité

Spanish: #DíaDeLaBiodiversidad

Russian: #ДеньБиоразнообразия.

Secondary hashtags are: #GlobalGoals #KMGBF.

The International Day for Biodiversity (IDB) is celebrated on 22 May annually:

to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on 22 May 1992;

to provide an opportunity to foster wide support for the implementation of the Convention, its Protocols and related action frameworks.

The IDB 2025 campaign seeks to focus the world’s attention on the linkages between the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Goals and Targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) as two universal agendas that must be pursued in tandem in the spirit of the recently adopted Pact for the future.

Progress in halting and reversing biodiversity loss is crucial for the attainment of the SDGs. Conversely, the pursuit of the SDGs catalyzes or brings about the transformations that, according to the latest assessments of the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), are needed to fulfill the vision adopted within the KMGBF: living in harmony with nature. This interactive tool illustrates the linkages between the KMGBF and the SDGs at target-level and will constitute a central piece of the IDB 2025 campaign.

This campaign is also about instilling a sense of urgency and advocating for accelerated implementation. In 2025, both the KMGBF and the 2030 Agenda will have five more years before the 23 action targets of the former, and the 17 SDGs of the latter come to the end of the period that the world agreed for their implementation.

The specific objectives of the IDB 2025 campaign are:

to bolster public awareness of the centrality of biodiversity to all life on Earth, including socio-economic challenges such as poverty and inequality that are covered by the full set of SDGs.

to call for the rapid preparation of National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) that are (a) aligned with the KMGBF and (b) integrated into National Sustainable Development Strategies guided with the SDGs, leaving no one behind.

to highlight the importance of seizing synergies at all levels, including through a whole-of-government, whole-of-society implementation, with the UN system bringing its support to national actors through consolidated UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Frameworks reflecting the KMGBF and the SDGs.

to encourage bolder initiatives by all actors, including the private sector, civil society and the media. These initiatives can range from communicating biodiversity science, advocating for the accelerated implementation of the SDGs and the KMGBF and initiating the required transformations to decouple socio-economic progress from the destruction of nature.

Language Versions of the Theme

English: Harmony with nature and sustainable development

Arabic: اليوم الدولي للتنوع البيولوجي 2025: الانسجام مع الطبيعة والتنمية المستدامة

Chinese: 2025年国际生物多样性日：与自然和谐相处和可持续发展

French: Journée mondiale de la biodiversité 2025 : Harmonie avec la nature et développement durable

Spanish: Día Internacional de la Biodiversidad 2025: Armonía con la naturaleza y desarrollo sostenible

Russian: Международный день биоразнообразия 2025 г.: Гармония с природой и устойчивое развитие

Download and use the Logo for this year's IDB Campaign

The full logo package: logo files are available for downloading in all six United Nations languages, and in a range of versions tailored to multiple forms of digital and offline usage. The accompanying guide is available here: Visual Identity Guide.

Notification 2025-050: Logo of the International Day for Biological Diversity 2025

The narrative

Participants in the campaign, including governments, indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals can use the following key messages to articulate their own contributions to the debate on "Harmony with nature and sustainable development".

Biodiversity is the foundation of all life on Earth. It is fundamental to human well-being, a healthy planet, and economic prosperity for all people. We depend on it for food, medicine, energy, clean air and water, protection from natural disasters as well as recreation and cultural inspiration.

The KMGBF sets out an ambitious blueprint for the transformation of our societies’ relationship with nature, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals and the Pact for the future.

The implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals brings about or catalyzes society- and economy-wide transformations, including in agrifood systems, infrastructure, industry, energy systems consumption and production patterns, water and ecosystem management, urban planning, education, and gender equality. These transformations are essential to the achievement of the KMGBF and the fulfillment of its vision: “life in harmony with nature”.

The 23 action targets of the KMGBF are aligned with the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and its 17 SDGs and contribute to their achievement. The streams of national implementation of the KMGBF and the SDGs must reflect this alignment through greater integration and synergies.

All Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity are expected to prepare National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPS) reflecting the ambition of the KMGBF. To maximize synergy, the NBSAPs should be integrated into broader National Sustainable Development Strategies guided by the SDGs and the Pact for the Future.

Success in the implementation of the KMGBF and the SDGs requires a whole-of-government, whole-of-society endeavor. We need all hands on deck, including those of indigenous peoples and local communities, businesses, women and youth.

Participation in the campaign

Messages from high-level representatives of Parties and relevant organizations

The Secretariat requests messages on the theme of IDB 2025 from high-level representatives of Parties and relevant organizations in one of the six official languages of the United Nations for publication here. Format and transmission modalities are provided in the relevant notification (2025-030 dated 10 March 2025). The owners of these messages are also invited to disseminate them widely through their institutional web and social media channels with the #BiodiversityDay hashtag.

Whole-of-society participation

The Secretariat welcomes the participation of everyone in the IDB 2025 campaign, including the private sector, media, academia and the public at large.Everyone can take part by:

About IDB

In its resolution A/RES/55/201 dated 8 February 2001, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 22 May as the International Day for Biological Diversity to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. This date commemorates the adoption of the text of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) on 22 May 1992.

In the same resolution, the General Assembly reiterated its request to the United Nations Secretary-General, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme and the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity to take all steps necessary to ensure the successful observance of the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB).

Click here for more information about the themes of previous editions of IDB.