Deutsche Aircraft Lays Cornerstone for D328eco® Final Assembly Line at Leipzig/Halle Airport: First Regional Aircraft Built in Germany in 20 Years

Leipzig, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With today's cornerstone ceremony for the final assembly line (FAL) of the D328eco regional aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport, Deutsche Aircraft has reached a significant milestone on the path to serial manufacturing of this innovative turboprop in the heart of Germany.

Since the groundbreaking ceremony back in May 2023, which also featured Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, extensive groundwork has been done near the site at Leipzig/Halle Airport to pave the way for a new era in German aviation. By the end of 2025, a CO2-neutral manufacturing facility, a commissioning hangar, a logistics centre, and an administrative building will be constructed on the 60,500 square meter site, equivalent to eight football fields, at Leipzig/Halle Airport. In the future, 250 to 350 additional employees will build up to 48 aircraft annually.

Nico Neumann, Co-CEO of Deutsche Aircraft, explains: "Today is a significant day for us as we commence the industrialization of the D328eco – a project we have been working on intensively over the past few years. This event is not only another important step for the D328eco but also a historic moment for Deutsche Aircraft and regional aviation in the region of Saxony and in Germany. With today's groundbreaking ceremony, we are making a clear statement: We are bringing the development of a regional aircraft, based on the DNA of Dornier, entirely back to Germany. The strong support from the government, our shareholders, and strategic partners, along with the dedicated team at Deutsche Aircraft, plays a crucial role in this success."

Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer emphasised at the cornerstone ceremony: " The investment by Deutsche Aircraft in Saxony at Leipzig/Halle Airport is a strong signal and a positive development for the economic location. This project represents high technology, innovation, and climate-friendly manufacturing. It is associated with many attractive jobs and additional value creation in the region. At the same time, it strengthens our entire aerospace industry."

Yves Weerts, CEO and President of the Weerts Group, the investor and the construction group of the entire project, added: "We appreciate the professionalism, expertise, and enthusiasm with which Deutsche Aircraft is realizing this project. For our company, this collaboration and the connection to Leipzig/Halle Airport are important steps to establish a foothold in the German market.

Götz Ahmelmann, CEO of Mitteldeutsche Flughafen AG, emphasised: "With the production line for which we are laying the cornerstone stone today, our airport will become a beacon for sustainable air traffic in Germany. The D328eco will set standards in terms of climate-friendly production and environmentally friendly flying. Both are pioneering for the future of aviation and the economic development of the region: Airplanes are coming home!"

The cornerstone ceremony marks a significant advancement for Deutsche Aircraft and the region of Leipzig. It also underscores the successful collaboration between various stakeholders from international warehouse logistics, airport location, and manufacturing. The next milestone on the path for the aircraft made in Germany is the official unveiling of the first test aircraft, the D328eco TAC 1, on May 28th. The aircraft will be presented to the public for the first time at Deutsche Aircraft's headquarters at the Air Tech Campus Oberpfaffenhofen. With the world's most efficient and environmentally friendly regional aircraft in its class, Deutsche Aircraft will shape the future of regional aviation with the D328eco.

