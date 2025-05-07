Corona® Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza and Comedian Leo Gonzalez Open an Exclusive SunYSpeakeasy in New York City

With Corona® Sunbrew now available nationwide, the brand invites drinkers to join the celebration and enter for the chance to win an invite to this summer’s most flavorful tasting experience

CHICAGO, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corona® Sunbrew, a flavorful and vibrant escape from the ordinary, is now available nationwide for those looking for a new favorite beer. Brewed with real orange and lime peels, with a splash of real orange and lime juice, Corona Sunbrew is a Citrus-Y-Cerveza that fans will not want to miss. To toast to the national rollout of Corona Sunbrew, the brand is giving fans another unique combination to enjoy, just in time for summer.

While sunshine and speakeasies haven’t been known to mix, for one day only, Corona is bringing speakeasies into the sunlight with the Corona Sunbrew SunYSpeakeasy, hosted by comedian and influencer Leo Gonzalez at a secretive New York City location on June 9.

“You can’t deny that combining two good things can make something great, so I am happy to be teaming up with Sunbrew to do just that with the SunYSpeakeasy,” said Gonzalez. “The only thing that makes hosting New York City’s hottest speakeasy even better is getting to do it while enjoying a beer that packs the perfect burst of flavor with every sip.”

The speakeasy will invite fans to mix and mingle as they explore the many possibilities that can be unlocked when you bring surprising flavors together. Scrapping dark, dimly lit corners and unnamed cocktails for a vibrant and bold space, Corona Sunbrew will instead serve up citrus flavors at an iconic event for those who like to embrace the present moment by making it their own.

“We have seen on social that Gen Z likes to personalize their drinks to their taste, so we took that inspiration and designed Corona Sunbrew in part to give them a perfect citrus twist on our beloved Cerveza,” said Rob Nelson, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Corona. “After Gen Zers showed an 86% repurchase intent during our initial regional launch, we cannot wait to see the response now that Corona Sunbrew is rolling out nationwide.”

To experience the new Orange-Y-Lime Corona taste, fans in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, 21 and older, can enter the Corona Sunbrew SunYSpeakeasy Sweepstakes by texting SUNBREW to 20102 starting May 7 for the chance to win an invite for what is sure to be the juiciest event in the city. Fans across the country can also text and enter for the chance to win a three-day/two-night trip for two to New York City to attend.

Corona Sunbrew is supporting its national rollout through a 360 campaign that includes bold influencer partnerships, along with digital, social and paid investments to bring bursts of vibrant content to connect with Gen Z all summer long.

“Tasting Corona Sunbrew is the best advertisement the beer could have,” said Benjamin Pfutzenteuter, Executive Vice President and Executive Creative Director, Barkley OKRP. “To communicate the beer’s citrusy flavor, our campaign is all about capturing the fun duality of real juice and Corona in a way our diverse Gen Z audience could relate to and have a lot of fun talking about.”

To learn more about Corona Sunbrew, visit CoronaUSA.com and follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook. Available in 12-ounce bottles and 24-ounce cans, Corona Sunbrew can be found at retailers, sporting arenas and concert venues nationwide.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal U.S. residents residing in the forty-nine (49) United States (excluding Maryland) and the District of Columbia, who are 21 years of age or older, and have an unlimited text-messaging plan on their text messaging-capable device as of May 6, 2025. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 5/7/25 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 5/15/25. The Corona Sunbrew SunYSpeakeasy Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void in Maryland and where prohibited. Message and data rates may apply. For help, text HELP to 20102. To opt out, text STOP to 20102. By participating, you consent to send and receive up to 10 text messages (excluding error messages) relating to each sweepstakes entry. Consent is not a condition of purchase. For complete details, see Official Rules at rules.dja.com/sunbrew.





Corona® Sunbrew partners with comedian and influencer Leo Gonzalez to host the SunYSpeakeasy in celebration of the brand’s national launch.

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces the Mexican beach mindset with “La Playa Awaits” and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

Contact:

Stephanie McGuane

stephanie.mcguane@cbrands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb36022f-c179-46ae-8c07-2f1070cf9ef5

Leo Gonzalez for Corona® Sunbrew Corona® Sunbrew partners with comedian and influencer Leo Gonzalez to host the SunYSpeakeasy in celebration of the brand’s national launch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.