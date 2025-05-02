Fremont Pediatric Dental: Celebrating 50+ Years of 5-Star Pediatric Dentistry in Fremont, CA

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 50 years, Fremont Pediatric Dental has been a pillar of excellence in children’s oral health across Bay Area. Today, Fremont Pediatric Dentistry proudly continues to provide pediatric dental care under the leadership of Dr. Andrea Salazar Dinh, a board-certified pediatric dentist in Fremont , Fremont native, and third-generation owner of Fremont Pediatric Dental.Located at 2111 Parkside Dr. Suite #C, Fremont, CA 94536 , Fremont Pediatric Dental has served generations of families from Fremont, Union City, Newark, Hayward, and Milpitas. With more than 300+ 5-star reviews from happy parents, Fremont Pediatric Dentistry is known for its longstanding commitment to child-centered dental care and its multigenerational ties within the community.“Our mission has always been to make pediatric dental care a positive and empowering experience for children. As a mom of two kids and Fremont native, I’m honored to carry on my family’s legacy and support the oral health of our community’s youngest members,” says Dr. Andrea Salazar Dinh.Legacy of Pediatric Dental Care in Fremont, CAFremont Pediatric Dental was founded with a vision to deliver specialized pediatric dental care tailored specifically for children. Over the years, the pediatric dental office has evolved, incorporated modern technique, and refined its child-centered approach, all while maintaining the warmth and personalized care that families have come to trust.Now under Dr. Andrea’s leadership, Fremont Pediatric Dentistry remains deeply committed to provide high-qaulity pediatric dental care. As the third generation pediatric dentist to lead the practice, Dr. Andrea Dinh brings a unique blend of legacy, expertise, and modern practices to the Fremont community.Range of Pediatric Services Provided by Fremont Pediatric DentalThe practice offers a wide range of pediatric dental services, including preventive checkups, dental cleanings, diagnostic X-rays, tooth-colored fillings, pediatric crowns, and treatments such as pulpotomies. It also provides care options for children with special needs and those who may benefit from pediatric sedation dentistry The team at Fremont Pediatric Dental provides care for infants, toddlers, and children across all age groups. The practice uses modern equipment and age-appropriate techniques to help ensure that young patients feel comfortable during their dental visits.About Fremont Pediatric Dental’s Role in the CommunityFremont Pediatric Dental is a third-generation, family-owned practice with over 50 years of experience in pediatric dentistry. Based in Fremont, CA, the practice serves families from Union City, Newark, Hayward, Milpitas, and surrounding areas. The clinic focuses on providing care specifically for children, with services and equipment tailored to pediatric patients.Fremont Pediatric Dental has maintained an ongoing presence in the local community through its support of school programs, health fairs, and family-focused events in the Bay Area. The practice has participated in various outreach initiatives, including oral health education and free dental screenings, as part of its effort to promote early preventive care.Patient Education and Preventive Philosophy at Fremont Pediatric DentalFremont Pediatric Dentistry preventive philosophy goes beyond checkups and cleanings. Fremont Pediatric Dental empowers children and their parents with the knowledge and tools needed to maintain lifelong oral health. Through interactive demonstrations, age-appropriate oral hygiene education, and nutritional guidance, they helps families understand the ‘why’ behind every step of children’s dental care.“We want kids to love taking care of their teeth, which starts with positive early experiences and being taught in a way that’s fun, simple, and memorable.” said Dr. Andrea.What Parents Are SayingFremont Pediatric Dental has received consistent praise from local families, with parents noting the practice’s friendly environment, clear communication, and gentle approach to pediatric dental care. The clinic has built long-term relationships with families throughout Fremont and surrounding cities, contributing to its longstanding reputation in the community.“We couldn’t be happier with the care Mason received from Dr. Dinh! She is truly the best pediatric dentist we’ve ever had. From the moment you walk into her pediatric dental office in Fremont, the warm and welcoming atmosphere puts kids at ease. Dr. Dinh’s gentle approach and friendly demeanor make each visit stress-free, even for the most anxious little ones. A big thank you to all the wonderful staff who make each visit smooth and enjoyable. We highly recommend Dr. Dinh and her amazing team to any parent looking for exceptional dental care for their children. I’m so grateful to have found such an amazing pediatric dentist for my children! Thank you Amy in the front desk for helping me with all the billing questions. Truly grateful for everyone here. I honestly recommend this place for any parent that is looking for a children's Dentist. Extremely satisfied!” - https://maps.app.goo.gl/Tnr9ncJCbdmSg8Zj7 About Fremont Pediatric DentalLocated at 2111 Parkside Dr. Suite #C, Fremont, CA 94536, Fremont Pediatric Dental has served families across multiple generations in Bay Area for more than 50 years. Led by Dr. Andrea Salazar Dinh, the practice specializes in comprehensive pediatric dentistry for children of all ages and developmental needs.Website: https://fremontpediatricdental.com/ Address: 2111 Parkside Dr #C, Fremont, CA 94536Serving Fremont, Union City, Newark, Hayward, and Milpitas, and nearby areas.

