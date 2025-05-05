Sauce Labs Surpasses 8 Billion Tests, Cementing Position as the Industry’s Most Scalable Continuous Testing Platform

Sauce Labs 8 Billion Tests

With major performance gains, expanded device coverage, and new AI-driven capabilities, Sauce Labs raises the bar for enterprise-scale testing.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading platform for continuous quality, today announced it has surpassed 8 billion tests executed on its platform. This significant milestone underscores the immense scale of Sauce Labs' infrastructure and the trust placed in it by leading enterprises worldwide, including global brands like Walmart, Microsoft, Bank of America, and Indeed, to ensure the quality of their web and mobile applications.Underpinning this scale and momentum is Sauce Labs' unique position as the only platform enabling comprehensive continuous quality across both web and mobile applications, spanning pre-production development integrated into Continuous Integration and Development (CI/CD) pipelines and post-production monitoring with real-time error reporting."This incredible milestone truly reflects the sheer scale at which our customers operate and the deep confidence they place in Sauce Labs to power their continuous quality engineering," said Prince Kohli, Chief Executive Officer at Sauce Labs. "It underscores our role in enabling countless high-quality digital experiences for the world's leading brands. We're immensely proud of this achievement and the powerful momentum driving our platform forward."Unmatched Infrastructure Scale and CoverageSauce Labs provides the foundation for enterprise-grade testing with its robust and expansive infrastructure:* Expansive Real Device Cloud: Over 9,000 real mobile devices across public and private clouds, coupled with the industry's most scalable Virtual Device Cloud featuring over 1,700 emulators and simulators.* Broadest Test Coverage: : Support for over 800 browser and operating system combinations ensures comprehensive test coverage. Sauce Labs customers test across an average of 70 different devices, according to the company's 2024 Continuous Benchmark Report * Cutting-Edge OS Support: Sauce Labs recently added support for iOS 17.5, iOS 18, and Mac OS 14+ simulators to its virtual device cloud, solidifying its position as the only provider delivering this capability at massive scale with enterprise-grade reliability."With Sauce Labs [infrastructure], we can test all of the platform combinations we know are being used by agents and homeowners in the market so that every person can connect and find their dream home effortlessly," stated Ray Maldonado, Senior Engineering Manager at Keller Williams.Industry-Leading Performance and SpeedSauce Labs continues to enhance platform performance, enabling faster feedback loops for development teams:* Simulator/Emulator Speed: Recent enhancements deliver up to 40% faster test execution and 65% faster session start times on the latest iOS 18 versions, with some customers reporting simulator load times under 20 seconds.* Rapid Test Execution: Across the platform, 77% of organizations execute tests in under 2 minutes, with an average test run time of just 92 seconds.* Proven ROI: Customers experience 90% faster test execution with Sauce Labs compared to alternative solutions, according to Forrester’s Total Economic Impact™ study of Sauce Labs.AI Innovation and Deep ExpertiseSauce Labs integrates AI-driven insights throughout the software development lifecycle, transforming test data into actionable intelligence to identify trends, pinpoint coverage gaps, and detect regressions proactively. As the company founded by the creators of Selenium and Appium, Sauce Labs leverages its deep testing heritage to provide an enterprise-grade platform trusted by global brands like Salesforce, SAP, and Splunk. The platform meets the highest security and compliance standards, holding certifications including ISO 27701, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, and KY3P."As we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains on delivering the most innovative, performant, and reliable testing platform," added Kohli. "With our unmatched infrastructure, deep expertise, and commitment to AI-driven actionable insights, Sauce Labs is powering the future of continuous quality."Sauce Labs continues to innovate, with further AI enhancements and solutions expected later this year designed to empower teams to release exceptional digital experiences with confidence.About Sauce LabsSauce Labs is the leading platform for continuous quality, trusted by the world’s top enterprises - like Walmart, Bank of America, and Indeed. More than 8 billion tests have been run on the Sauce Labs platform, and over 300,000 users depend on Sauce Labs to help them quickly deliver the highest quality software experiences. Our unified platform powers continuous quality across the SDLC - using AI-driven analytics to identify key quality signals from development through production. With over a decade of expertise and deep roots in the Selenium and Appium open-source communities, Sauce Labs helps teams test on thousands of different devices, browsers, and operating systems - anywhere, any time, and at any scale. For more information, please visit saucelabs.com.Media Contact:

