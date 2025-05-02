DarkSky International announces the return of Capture the Dark—the premier nighttime photography contest

Capture the Dark, DarkSky's premier nighttime photography contest (Photo credit: Wang Tianwei) Capture the Dark encourages wonder and advocates for the protection of dark skies and the nighttime environment through photography. Capture the Dark reveals the wonders of the night and what we risk to lose as light pollution continues to grow. (Photo credit: Bin Chen)

Now in its fifth year, this global photography contest showcases the beauty of the night—and what we stand to lose as light pollution grows. Enter now!

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DarkSky International proudly announces the return of Capture the Dark , the premier nightscape and astrophotography contest. This highly anticipated contest celebrates the wonders of the night while building awareness about what we stand to lose as light pollution continues to erase dark skies worldwide.With the entry window now open (May 1 through June 30), DarkSky invites all to participate. Whether you're a seasoned astrophotographer or new to capturing nightscapes, the contest offers an array of categories designed for every skill level—including a Mobile Explorer category for images taken on smartphones or GoPros, and a Young Astrophotographer category to inspire the next generation of nighttime photographers.With eight categories—ranging from scenic dark skies over epic landscapes to nocturnal wildlife and deep-space observations—the contest will showcase the full beauty and diversity of our world at night.First launched in 2020, Capture the Dark was created to raise awareness about the importance of preserving dark skies and the nighttime environment around us. With light pollution increasing globally by as much as 10% each year, DarkSky International—the world’s leading authority focused on protecting the night—is helping to turn the tide through education, awareness, and actionNew for the 2025 contest, DarkSky’s Board of Directors has approved a set of guiding Principles for Responsible Astrophotography. These principles encourage photographers not just to capture the night—but to help conserve it, by minimizing practices like light painting that can disrupt or harm nighttime environments, and by using astrophotography as a tool for engagement and education.1. Use light responsiblyProtect the nighttime environment and the experience of others by limiting the addition of artificial light in nighttime photographs.2. Promote honest representationCapture an authentic experience of the night sky by being transparent about the editing process, labeling composite images, and ensuring the night sky aligns with the geographic location of the foreground.3. Respect dark sky locationsFollow Leave No Trace principles to protect sensitive areas, and abide by local laws and regulations when visiting parks, reserves, and communities. Travel mindfully to minimize impact.4. Promote responsible astrotourismAstrophotographers are an integral part of astrotourism. Follow DarkSky’s Principles for Responsible Astrotourism to promote the sustainable growth of this industry.5. Manage expectationsAstrophotography is both a scientific and artistic pursuit. Raising awareness of the differences between what a camera captures and what the human eye perceives can help set realistic expectations, especially for people experiencing dark skies for the first time.6. Share your passionMany people only experience dark skies through photographs. Use your work to inspire others and build awareness of the importance of protecting the night.These new principles will shape this year's contest, informing the contest rules and criteria for judging submissions.On July 1st, directly after the submission window closes, the public will be invited to view all submissions and vote for a People’s Choice Award in each category.In early August, all awards will be announced, including the overall category winners selected by our international panel of professional astrophotographers, the People’s Choice Awards, and the special Location Awards presented by our sponsors, Visit Utah and Visit Flagstaff.For contest details, submission rules, and to enter your photos, visit:

