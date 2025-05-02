Stealth-ISS Group Inc. Captures Prestigious 2025 RSA Conference Awards for Innovative Cybersecurity Solutions

Stealth-ISS Group Inc. has received two distinguished awards at the 2025 RSA Conference, reinforcing its position at the forefront of cybersecurity.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth-ISS Group Inc. (www.stealth-iss.com), a recognized leader in comprehensive cybersecurity solutions and advanced threat intelligence, is pleased to announce it has received two distinguished awards at the 2025 RSA Conference in San Francisco, reinforcing its position at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry.

Stealth-ISS Group was honored with the following prestigious recognitions:

• Best Solution: Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS)

• Cutting Edge: Risk Management

These awards, presented during the industry's premier cybersecurity event, highlight organizations demonstrating exceptional innovation in addressing evolving digital threats and providing robust security solutions. The awards ceremony took place during the RSA Conference Expo 2025, where industry leaders gathered to recognize outstanding contributions to enterprise security.

Stealth-ISS Group earned recognition for its innovative approach to delivering comprehensive security solutions that address the increasingly complex threat landscape, particularly in the era of advanced AI-driven attacks and sophisticated threat vectors.

"As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the cybersecurity landscape, we're witnessing an exponential increase in both the sophistication and frequency of cyber threats," stated Robert Davies, CEO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. "Our Best Solution award for Cybersecurity-as-a-Service reflects our commitment to providing adaptive, scalable security solutions that enable organizations to stay ahead of evolving threats while optimizing their security investments. We've designed our CaaS offering specifically to help businesses navigate this new frontier of AI-enhanced threats with confidence and resilience."

Stealth-ISS Group's CaaS solution delivers a comprehensive security ecosystem that combines advanced threat detection, proactive monitoring, and incident response capabilities in a flexible subscription model, making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes.

The company's cutting-edge Risk Management solutions incorporate AI-powered analytics, threat intelligence, and automated compliance frameworks to provide clients with unprecedented visibility into their security posture and potential vulnerabilities.

"The recognition for our Risk Management platform underscores the critical importance of proactive risk mitigation in today's threat environment," said Dasha Davies, President/CISO of Stealth-ISS Group Inc. "With AI technologies dramatically accelerating the attack surface, organizations face unprecedented challenges in identifying and addressing security gaps. Our platform leverages advanced analytics and machine learning to help clients quantify their exposure, prioritize remediation efforts, and implement continuous monitoring solutions that minimize business impact. In this new era where AI is both a powerful security tool and a significant risk multiplier, we're dedicated to providing clients with the intelligence and capabilities they need to protect their most critical assets."

Stealth-ISS Group continues to innovate across its service portfolio, with recent enhancements including:

• AI-enhanced threat hunting and behavioral analytics

• Advanced supply chain security assessment frameworks

• Quantum-resistant encryption implementation services

• Comprehensive AI security governance programs

• Automated compliance management for emerging regulatory standards

These awards highlight Stealth-ISS Group's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, effective cybersecurity solutions that protect organizations against increasingly sophisticated threats in an AI-accelerated risk landscape.

About Stealth-ISS Group® Inc.

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc., established in 2002 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, is a privately-owned Woman-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business providing comprehensive cybersecurity services with a focus on advanced threat protection, vulnerability management, and regulatory compliance. The company delivers Security Consulting and Audit services, Professional Cybersecurity Engineering, and U.S.-Based 24/7 Security Operations with sophisticated threat detection and incident response capabilities.

Stealth-ISS Group holds GSA MAS authorization including all Cyber (HACS) SINs, NATO BOA, and is a CMMC C3PAO organization. The company was recognized on the Inc. 500 list in 2018 and 2019 and ranked in the Top10 on the VET50 list in 2019.

