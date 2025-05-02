DOGE Subcommittee Announces Hearing on Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports

Panel to hear from Stephanie Turner, Payton McNabb, and USA Fencing Board Chair

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Chairwoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) today announced a hearing on “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” At the hearing, members will examine the impact of policies adopted by athletic governance bodies that allow biological men to compete in women’s sports. The hearing will assess how these policies contradict federal law concerning equal athletic opportunity as well as President Trump’s Executive Order on Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports. Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene also announced a subpoena to compel the appearance of USA Fencing Board Chair Damien Lehfeldt, who is refusing to appear at the hearing voluntarily.

“Women’s sports are for women only. Radical leftists pushing to let biological men compete against women are destroying fair competition and putting female athletes in physical danger. Stephanie Turner and Payton McNabb have the courage to call out this insanity, and they are heroes to women across America. USA Fencing and other athletic National Governing Bodies that demean women and deny them opportunities to succeed on the field of competition must be held accountable. We will hear from these two brave women at our hearing, and we will hold USA Fencing publicly accountable for violating the law and endangering women,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Greene.

Background: Recently, Stephanie Turner, a competitive fencer, was assigned to compete against a biological male at a USA Fencing women’s tournament in Maryland. She refused to do so, taking a knee in protest. As a result, she was excluded from the competition and suspended for the remainder of the event. Afterward, USA Fencing stated its “committed to inclusivity.” USA Fencing Board Chair Damien Lehfeldt, has a history of supporting the inclusion of biological men in women’s sports, though he acknowledges men may have a physical advantage. Payton McNabb was injured as a high school girl, when she played against a biological male in a girls’ volleyball match. She was spiked in the face, causing severe, life-altering injuries.

WHAT: Hearing on “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports”

DATE: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, Capitol Visitors Center

WITNESSES:

Ms. Stephanie Turner, Competitive Fencer

Ms. Payton McNabb, Former High School Volleyball Player

Mr. Damien Lehfeldt, Chairman of the Board, USA Fencing (Subpoenaed)

RSVP: Media must RSVP by Tuesday, May 6 at 5:00 PM ET. Email here to RSVP.

WATCH: The hearing will be livestreamed here.