Health City Robotic Surgery Transforms the Lives of Fibroid Patients

Dr. Troy Gatcliffe Health City Cayman Islands leads the region in robotic surgery, blending advanced technology with compassionate care.

CAYMAN ISLANDS, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than a decade of living with pain and complications from uterine fibroids, a Caribbean woman has found relief through robotic-assisted surgery at Health City Cayman Islands.Ayanna, 45, who has chosen to keep her full name private, had endured multiple treatments, including uterine fibroid embolization and laser ablation, but none provided lasting results. Seeking an alternative solution, she discovered robotic surgery at Health City, which is offered at a considerably lower cost than similar procedures in the United States.Initially, Ayanna considered a myomectomy, a procedure to remove the fibroids while preserving her uterus. However, after carefully evaluating her medical history and imaging scans, Dr. Troy Gatcliffe, a gynecologic oncologist and robotic surgeon at Health City, recommended a robotic-assisted hysterectomy. This minimally invasive surgery removes the uterus through small camera-guided incisions using state-of-the-art robotic technology.“Robotic-assisted surgery allows for greater precision, less blood loss, and quicker recovery time compared to traditional open procedures,” Dr. Gatcliffe explained. “For patients like Ayanna, it’s a life-changing solution with minimal downtime.”Ayanna’s surgery was a success, completed without complications. She was discharged within 24 hours and described her post-operative pain as short-lived and manageable. She credited her swift recovery to the advanced technology and expert care she received at Health City. Reflecting on her experience, Ayanna praised the team and the hospital’s advanced medical technology. “I give Health City 10/10. Everyone was extremely professional, kind, and knowledgeable. The hospital has state-of-the-art equipment, and this gave me great comfort.”Ayanna also spoke highly of Dr. Gatcliffe and his surgical team. “Dr. Troy is a master at his craft. I have never met a doctor who was so compassionate. He listened to my fears, concerns and apprehension. He is very good at what he does.”During her recovery, Ayanna stayed at Parrot Ridge, Health City’s on-site accommodation. She valued its proximity to the hospital. “The close distance made me feel safe, as I knew that if I ran into any complications post-op, I would be OK since the hospital was in plain view.”Now, approximately two months post-op, Ayanna is healing well and grateful for the benefits of robotic surgery. “I have five little 8-mm incisions on my abdomen instead of a horizontal bikini line cut. Thank God for robotic surgery, and thank you, Health City, for having the technology.”She hopes more people will discover what Health City has to offer. “I would like the entire world to know about Health City. It is a hidden gem. Continue doing what you are doing.”Since introducing robotic surgical services in 2022, Health City Cayman Islands has established itself as a leader in minimally invasive procedures in the region, offering advanced technology and compassionate care to patients seeking the best in medical treatment.About Health City Cayman IslandsHealth City Cayman Islands is a medically advanced tertiary hospital located near High Rock in the district of East End in Grand Cayman. The brainchild of internationally-renowned heart surgeon and humanitarian Dr. Devi Shetty, it features a unique model of health care, built with a focus on the patient and rooted in innovative business models that allow the delivery of high-quality, affordable care. It is the largest private hospital in the Caribbean to have earned the prestigious Enterprise Accreditation (as part of the Narayana Health Group) from Joint Commission International (JCI), the worldwide leader in accrediting the quality of health care. For more information visit www.healthcitycaymanislands.com

