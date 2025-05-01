Submit Release
Statement by Premier Lantz on National Physician Day

CANADA, May 1 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on National Physician Day:

“Today, on National Physician Day, we recognize and thank the physicians across Prince Edward Island who dedicate their lives to caring for Islanders.

Physicians play a vital role in the health and well-being of our communities. Their commitment, compassion, and expertise make a real difference in the lives of patients and families each and every day.

As we work to grow our healthcare team and improve access to care across the province, we are grateful for the leadership and partnership of Island physicians. Together, we are building a stronger, more responsive healthcare system for all Islanders.

To every physician in our province, thank you.”

