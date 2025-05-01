PRESS RELEASE: State Sales Tax Revenue Totaled $4.2 Billion in April

TEXAS, May 1 - (AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $4.24 billion in April, 7.1 percent more than in April 2024. The majority of April sales tax revenue is based on sales made in March and remitted to the agency in April. "State sales tax collections were likely driven in part by businesses in the manufacturing sector ordering materials to get inventory delivered before the tariffs announced in February and March took effect,” Hegar said. “Collections from all sectors grew robustly compared with April 2024, coming in well above the rate of general price inflation. This is a dramatic contrast to March 2025 collections, which were down year-over-year. “Receipts from other sectors driven by business spending were mixed. Collections from the mining sector were up double-digits from April 2024, marking the first time in 12 months receipts from this sector were positive year-over-year. Remittances from the construction sector were down last month. “Retail trade grew slightly compared with a year ago. Within the retail trade sector, receipts from the online shopping sector were up considerably, while receipts from general merchandise and furniture stores were both down compared with the same month a year ago. “Receipts from restaurants increased slightly from a year ago but were below the rate of inflation for food away from home for March.” Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in April 2025 was up 2.9 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 58 percent of all tax collections. Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes: motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $405 million, down 14 percent from April 2024;

motor fuel taxes — $339 million, up 2 percent from April 2024;

oil production tax — $436 million, down 16 percent from April 2024;

natural gas production tax — $233 million, up 37 percent from April 2024;

hotel occupancy tax — $84 million, up 1 percent from April 2024; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $162 million, down 1 percent from April 2024. For details on all monthly collections, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch. For an extensive history of tax policy developments and fees since 1972, visit our updated Sources of Revenue publication.