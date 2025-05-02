Submit Release
Gonzaga Will Be Better with YOU: A Message from the Director

April 28, 2025

Dr. Stephen Keller, Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission

As we near the May 1 commitment deadline, allow me to express my admiration for you and your many accomplishments. Even if you don’t feel accomplished—like you’ve had more setbacks than wins this year—please know that you have achieved more than you might realize. We can all benefit from taking time to reflect on the moments in recent months when we’ve felt the contentment of a job well done. One of Gonzaga’s greatest accomplishments this year is you.

You were not accepted to Gonzaga by accident or as a simple combination of GPA and optional test scores. You were intentionally admitted because you already represent what it means to be a Zag. You act like a Zag when you challenge yourself academically. You act like a Zag when you are a valued member of clubs, athletics teams, music ensembles, social movements, part-time work crews, or service organizations. You act like a Zag when you are kind and care for others. You act like a Zag when you come at the highest recommendation of your school counselors and teachers. You already represent what it means to be a Zag, and your sincere interest in Gonzaga fills us with gratitude.

You were accepted to Gonzaga because you already act like a Zag, and we know you will make Gonzaga an even better place because you are here.

For those of you who have already committed to Gonzaga, we’re honored that you have chosen Gonzaga among your many college options. For those of you who are still making your decision, we hope you will accept our genuine invitation to be a Zag this fall and forever. If there is anything that we can do to help you make your college decision, please contact any of us in Gonzaga’s Office of Admission. We hope you will choose to be a Zag.

With admiration and gratitude,

Signature of Dr. Stephen Keller, the Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission. 

Stephen P. Keller, EdD

Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission

Gonzaga University

If you have any questions for the Office of Admission, please feel free to contact us!

Legal Disclaimer:

