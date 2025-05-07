A Legacy of Service: Gonzaga Honors Fallen Hero Shane Barnes

In a moving tribute held at Gonzaga University’s Military Veteran Returning Adults Center, the community gathered to honor the life and legacy of Shane Barnes (‘11), a beloved alum, ROTC cadet, decorated Army aviator, and devoted husband and father who died in a tragic helicopter crash while deployed with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

The ceremony was attended by a heartfelt crowd, including Gonzaga President Dr. Thayne McCulloh, members of the ROTC battalion, and Barnes’ family— including his wife Samantha, their two young daughters, his parents Mike and Kelly Barnes, his brother Josh and his sister-in-law, Alex.

Members of the Gonzaga community prayed together in remembrance of Shane Barnes, bowing their heads to the Warriors Prayer, Psalm 91.

“Shane felt the call to service, and he served this nation and this community with honor and valor,” said Dr. McCulloh. “We hope that today is but a moment in the continued story of our shared relationship. You are and will always be an important part of this Gonzaga community.”

Former GU ROTC cadet and Army Officer, Drew Rieder (’96, ’23), stands with his son Jonah Rieder (‘25), who performed a moving rendition of the National Anthem at the ceremony. Drew, Senior Director of Chapters and Communities in GU’s Alumni office, was integral in planning the Shane Barnes Memorial Dedication and creating the Military Service Alumni Community.

Shane’s decision to turn down an appointment at West Point to attend Gonzaga is now part of campus lore, a powerful testament to where he felt called. During his time at GU, Shane was known as a compassionate leader and quiet powerhouse, embodying the Jesuit ideal of being a man for others. Following graduation, he became a Black Hawk pilot, serving in Afghanistan, Iraq, and South Korea, where he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and over 1,000 flight hours, culminating in his designation as a Senior Army Aviator.

His favorite quote, shared by his wife Samantha and now displayed beneath the new wooden flag on the student veteran center, reads:

“I signed up to keep the evils that plague our world out of my country as best I can. The legacy I choose to leave is that I defended those I love.”

— CW2 Shane Barnes (‘11), U.S. Army, Gonzaga ROTC Alumnus

That quote now rests beneath a four-by-seven-foot wooden American flag handcrafted by Matthew Laramie (’23), MVRAC Program Coordinator and Navy veteran, along with his partner Sidra Flynn. “Every part of that process was a reflection on who veterans are and what they give,” Laramie said. “If we’re serious about honoring Shane, then we don’t just hang the flag. We live like he lived.”

LTC Michael Omodt (’03), Gonzaga’s newly appointed Professor of Military Science and fellow aviation officer, shared that GU’s ROTC Bulldog Battalion will meet on the MVRAC lawn every year to “get smoked” by overhead arm claps, Shane’s favorite exercise, in honor of Shane. This is now known as “the Barnes Challenge.”



LTC Michael Omodt (’03), Gonzaga’s newly appointed Professor of Military Science and fellow aviation officer, called Shane “a symbol rooted here at Gonzaga University of the depth of sacrifice and the bond that ties him eternally to this community.”

Today’s ceremony was not only a memorial but a call to action. Speakers urged attendees to live more purposefully, to lead with love, and to carry forward Shane’s example of courage and humility.

As the flag was unveiled and the wind stirred gently on Gonzaga’s campus, it seemed the university itself paused—to remember, to grieve, and above all, to honor the kind of hero who chose to walk quietly but left footprints that will never fade.

Sidra Flynn, who helped create the wooden American flag in honor of Shane with her partner Matthew Laramie, unveiled the piece with Dr. McCulloh to close the ceremony.