Author Paul Steinmann’s WILL Receives High Praise From San Francisco Book Review

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In his 2018 novel WILL, author Paul Steinmann immerses readers in the high-stakes escape of three enslaved individuals willing to risk everything for a chance at freedom. Set against the backdrop of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, this compelling historical fiction tells a gripping tale of survival, bravery, and the unpredictable twists of fate.The story follows Will, Tom, and Teeny, who flee from a brutal plantation, determined to escape slavery. With the ominous warning of an old conjure woman still fresh in his mind, Will must contend with not only supernatural forces but also the ever-present threat of slave hunters, patrollers, and a relentless mercenary detective.As the trio journeys toward freedom, they are unexpectedly aided by a diverse group of abolitionists—a lawyer, a riverboat captain, a businessman, and a wealthy heiress—all dedicated to helping them escape to safety. But their path is fraught with peril, forcing Will, Tom, and Teeny to make life-or-death decisions, disguise themselves, forge alliances, and even risk everything in a high-stakes poker game. The greatest gamble, however, is whether they can ever truly escape the chains of captivity—and the harsh cost of failure.Jennifer Melville of the San Francisco Book Review praised WILL with a five-star rating, noting that what begins as a tale of three slaves yearning for freedom quickly evolves into three distinct, harrowing stories of survival. She writes, “Each faces different and impossible scenarios, yet each finds bravery and perseverance within and escape their pursuers. These stories are unexpected and harrowing, yet rooted in historical fact. It's a reminder that even if life doesn't work out the way you planned, you shouldn't resign yourself and become a victim.”Steinmann drew inspiration for WILL from his history of his friends, recalling a conversation with a man named Pete Prince, who shared stories of his enslaved ancestors. Steinmann reflects, "He [also] told me about the Negro Baseball League and explained why he had to live in a community so far away from his job. All these topics were foreign to me and never discussed or studied in school. His cheerful demeanor never seemed to waver despite the racism imposed on him and his family by government authorities and locals. Pete passed away twenty-five years before the riots occurred in Ferguson, Missouri. Two miles from where he once lived."Through WILL, Steinmann presents a powerful story that blurs the lines between fiction and historical reality, revealing not only the physical and emotional risks enslaved people took in their quest for freedom but also the moral dilemmas they faced along the way. With rich storytelling and a profound understanding of the historical period, Steinmann invites readers to engage with the past, reflecting on the true cost of liberty and the indomitable strength of the human spirit.Paul Steinmann is a retired teacher who has taught history to college, junior high, and high school students. He realized early on that asking students to regurgitate facts and dates was not a good way to motivate students. Weaving historical data with personal stories into a narrative piqued their interest. It challenged them to investigate history on their own. His book WILL is an adventure story that weaves facts about slaves, abolitionists, and slave hunters prior to the Civil War. It also explores the deep cultural divisions formed during the antebellum period. City Book Review is a author marketing and book review company that publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets; San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines on the City Book Review website.

