Dr. Jimmy Ricardo Harper Reveals the Realities of Modern-Day Subbing in 'So You Want to Be a Substitute Teacher'

A candid look inside the classroom especially for aspiring substitute teachers.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator, Navy Veteran, and retired General Motors professional Dr. Jimmy Ricardo Harper delivers a no-nonsense, eye-opening account of life as a substitute teacher in his book entitled “ So You Want to Be a Substitute Teacher .” With over a decade of firsthand experience navigating classrooms, Dr. Harper speaks directly to those considering—or currently navigating—the unpredictable world of substitute teaching.This isn’t just another classroom manual. Through compelling storytelling and unfiltered commentary, Dr. Harper shares his encounters with students—primarily at the high school level—shedding light on the challenges and emotional highs and lows substitute teachers often face. From mood swings to disciplinary dilemmas, Dr. Harper not only diagnoses the behaviors but also offers practical, real-world advice on how to manage a classroom with confidence and compassion.Written with clarity, wisdom, and humor, the book is an essential read for aspiring educators, new teachers, and even seasoned substitutes looking for fresh perspective. What truly sets it apart is its honest tone—a refreshing break from the sugar-coated advice often found in education books.A proud Detroit native, Dr. Harper combines his unique background—including military service, corporate life, and five college degrees—to offer a grounded yet inspirational voice in education.“So You Want to Be a Substitute Teacher” is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers. For more information about Dr. Jimmy Ricardo Harper, visit www.JimmyBooks.com About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.