Wyoming Radon Poster Contest Selects Winning Youth Entries

May 1, 2025

Winning entries have been selected by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) for its annual youth radon poster contest, which is intended to help Wyoming families learn about potential radon-related health risks.

More than 170 students submitted posters for this year’s contest. Winners include:

3rd-6th Grade Category

1st Place: Fallon Hultgren, 3rd grade, Carpenter

2nd Place: Chloe Hernandez, 5th grade, Jackson

7th-9th Grade Category

1st Place: Anika Oleson, 9th grade, Newcastle

2nd Place: Haven Hecker, 8th grade, Lovell

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil and water.

While all Wyoming homes are at risk of radon, with higher levels the risk may become a health concern. The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) describes an elevated level of radon as anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and recommends corrective action.

 

Visit health.wyo.gov/radon to view winning poster entries, learn more about radon or order a radon test kit. The EPA recommends homes be tested for radon every two years.

