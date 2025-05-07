Canadian Institute of Certified Executor Advisors and Advice2Advisors Join Forces to Empower Financial Advisors

We’re excited to partner with Advice2Advisors to deliver a unique combination of education and business growth strategies.” — Mark O'Farrell

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Institute of Certified Executor Advisors (CICEA) and Advice2Advisors (A2A) are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership aimed at equipping Advisory professionals within the financial and estate planning disciplines with the tools and expertise they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive market.This partnership brings together CICEA’s renowned Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) program—a comprehensive educational curriculum designed to enhance advisors’ expertise in estate advisor collaboration—with A2A’s proven coaching methodologies that help advisors grow their businesses and expand their client base. By combining technical knowledge with personalized coaching strategies, the collaboration offers a holistic approach to professional development for advisors across Canada.“Together, we are committed to helping advisors provide exceptional service to their clients while achieving their professional goals.” said Mark O'Farrell, CEO of CICEA.Daniel Collison, Managing Partner at Advice2Advisors, added, “This partnership represents a powerful opportunity to elevate the financial advisory industry. It empowers advisors to turn estate planning knowledge into confident action, grow faster by attracting ideal clients, and build legacy-driven practices that last.”The joint initiative will offer a variety of resources, including:• Access to the Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) designation program , enhancing advisors’ technical estate planning expertise.• Tailored coaching programs designed by Advice2Advisors to help advisors implement effective growth strategies.• Exclusive webinars, workshops, conferences and networking opportunities for participants.This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to empowering advisors with the knowledge, skills, and support required to excel in today’s evolving financial and estate landscape.About CICEA: The Canadian Institute of Certified Executor Advisors (CICEA) is a leading provider of specialized education for experts in their own field, offering the Certified Executor Advisor (CEA) designation to enhance their guidance in estate planning and settlement.About Advice2Advisors: Advice2Advisors (A2A) is a premier coaching organization dedicated to helping financial advisors build successful practices through personalized coaching, strategic planning, and business development support.For more information about this partnership and how it can benefit financial and estate advisors, please visit our website or reach out to us directly.

