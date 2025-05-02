East Point CVB Champions Community & Culture During 2025 National Travel and Tourism Week

East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau

A Celebration of Hospitality, Heritage, and the Heart of East Point

EAST POINT, GA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In alignment with destinations nationwide, the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (EPCVB) will proudly host a week-long celebration in honor of National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW), from May 4–10, 2025. This year’s celebration, themed “The Power of Travel: Connecting Culture, Community, and Commerce,” will spotlight East Point’s dynamic contributions to Georgia’s tourism sector through activations that engage residents, visitors, and hospitality partners. EPCVB will be having a pre-celebration at Georgia Renaissance Festival on Saturday, May 3rd to kick-off our festive week.From a Renaissance-themed kickoff to local restaurant takeovers and city-wide pop-ups, EPCVB will unite the travel community and shine a light on the economic and cultural impact of the hospitality sector in East Point, located less than 5 minutes from the world’s busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.“This week gives us the opportunity to amplify the heartbeat of East Point, our people, our culture, and our vibrant tourism sector. Each event is a tribute to the local hospitality workers, business owners, and creatives who make East Point where the world meets,” said Chantel Ross Francois, President of East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Travel and tourism continue to be the backbone of our community’s growth, and we’re proud to elevate the experiences and destinations that shape our city’s story.”National Travel and Tourism Week 2025 - Schedule of EventsSaturday, May 3 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PMPre-Kickoff Celebration at the Georgia Renaissance FestivalEPCVB Hospitality DayLocation: EPCVB + Hotel Partner Tent, Front EntranceGuests will experience Renaissance revelry as East Point greets visitors with giveaways and warmwelcomes.Monday, May 5 | 10:00 AM – 11:30 AMOfficial Proclamation Ceremony & Unveiling of a Special Tourism Treat for the City of East PointLocation: East Point City Hall, 2757 E Point StMayor Deana Holiday Ingraham issues the official proclamation alongside live music from SmoothJazz 101 and hospitality goodies for attendees. Special guest Randy Davidson, CEO & Founderof Georgia Entertainment will speak on the economic impact of Film and Entertainment andTourism to the City of East Point.Tuesday, May 6 | 9:30 AM – 1:00 PMHotel Recognition DayEPCVB honors East Point hotel partners for their ongoing dedication to visitor experience andtourism excellence through personalized visits and gifts.Wednesday, May 7 | 11:30 AM – 1:30 PMHospitality Square Pop-Up: Sweet Treat SocialLocation: Corner of Bobby Brown Pkwy & Virginia AveLocals and visitors are invited to grab a treat, meet the EPCVB team, and learn more about EastPoint’s visitor offerings.Thursday, May 8 | 8:30 AM & 12:00 PMEast Point Restaurant Takeover DayBreakfast at East Point Bistro – 1509 Norman Berry Dr @ 8:30 AMSmoothie Hour at Arden’s Garden – 3113 Main St @ 12:00 PMA culinary journey through East Point featuring morning and midday delights.Friday, May 9 | 11:00 AM – 2:00 PMTourism Celebration Pop-Up @ Camp Creek MarketplaceLocation: In front of Marshall’sSmooth Jazz 101 returns for a live broadcast, with EPCVB-hosted games, treats, and a celebrationof travel’s role in shaping community identity.For the full schedule of events, visit www.visiteastpoint.org or stop by the East Point Conventionand Visitors Bureau at 1526 E. Forrest Avenue, Suite 105, East Point, GA 30344.About East Point Convention and Visitors BureauThe East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau aims to increase the economic benefits to theCity through tourism by promoting the City of East Point as a unique and premier destinationfor conventions, group, leisure, and business travel, increasing overnight stays whilepositioning itself as ‘Where The World Meets.’By highlighting East Point’s hotels, meeting venues, cultural offerings, businesses andhospitality services, the East Point CVB helps drive tourism and bring in group business drivingeconomic growth for the city. From coordinating large-scale events to providing support forsmaller gatherings, the East Point CVB plays a vital role in growing the local economy,strengthening community partnerships, and ensuring visitors enjoy an unforgettable experiencein East Point. www.visiteastpoint.org Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.