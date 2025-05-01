Work to resume on US 30 in Pine Bluffs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Simon Contractors will begin work on US Highway 30 in Pine Bluffs on Monday, weather permitting.

The project is a carryover from 2024. The project limits are between Parson Street and the Wyoming/Nebraska state line, mile markers 401.76-403.02.

Crews will begin by installing inlets and culvert cleaning. They will then widen shoulders and finish the new railroad crossing on Butler Avenue. Once completed, crews will mill and overlay the work zone. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

During milling and paving operations, traffic should anticipate flagger and pilot car operations.

The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of June.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all posted signs, flaggers and other traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.