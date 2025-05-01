Accelerating Science With AI and Automation at Berkeley Lab

At Berkeley Lab, we’re accelerating the pace of science. Our teams and facilities are powering a new era of discovery, combining artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced data processing into integrated systems of rapid discovery.

From robotic labs that rapidly test new materials to AI-optimized lasers and supercomputers that analyze experimental data in real time, we are fast-tracking breakthroughs for an abundant and reliable energy future.

Our integrated approach is advancing the scientific enterprise across the nation, transforming the speed of discoveries and the way science gets done. These capabilities are critical in enabling the United States to compete in a global race for innovation powered by artificial intelligence.