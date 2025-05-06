From NASA to NVIDIA: Top Recruiter Says Screen-Savvy Students Are Failing Real-Life Interviews

Wendell Tull with Cal Berkeley Students

AI-written résumés and screen-based learning are leaving a generation unprepared to speak for themselves — and it's costing them big opportunities.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While artificial intelligence is transforming education and career preparation, one essential human skill is quietly eroding: the ability to communicate effectively in person. According to Wendell Tull, M.Ed.-former staffing manager at NVIDIA, Slack, and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory-young adults are entering interviews unprepared to connect, express themselves, or present their strengths clearly."Young people today are incredibly tech-savvy, but many can't hold a conversation or deliver a confident introduction," says Tull. "Technology has moved forward, but communication skills have fallen behind."Tech-Smart, People-ChallengedTull says students are relying heavily on AI-generated resumes, text-based communication, and short-form video tools that limit opportunities for real-time interaction and feedback. As a result, even high-achieving students are being rejected from competitive internships, college programs, and job roles because they lack presence, poise, and the ability to tell their own stories."Interviews are still human," Tull adds. "And human skills-eye contact, storytelling, and listening-aren't being taught."The TullOne.com SolutionIn response, Tull launched TullOne.com, a coaching service that helps students and new professionals master interviews and networking. The program focuses on real-world prep: mock interviews, personal storytelling, and confident communication for college admissions, internships, graduate programs, and job applications."Our goal is simple," Tull says. "We train people to walk into any interview and own the room."A Call to ActionTull urges educators, parents, and career programs to reintroduce communication training as a core part of academic and career prep. "We can't let AI replace the human element. Students still need to speak up, sell themselves, and connect."

