Texas, California hospital leaders to receive 2025 AHA Board of Trustees Awards

Phyllis Cowling, former president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Ron Werft, former president and CEO and president emeritus of Cottage Health in Santa Barbara, Calif., will receive 2025 AHA Board of Trustees Awards May 5 at the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Cowling has served the AHA in various roles, including chair of Regional Policy Board 7, chair of the Operations Committee, the Executive Committee and other committees and task forces. As president and CEO of United Regional Health Care System for more than two decades, Cowling led a transformation of the organization, improving staff engagement and patient care while also expanding services and facilities within its service area of nine counties in north central Texas. She retired from her role earlier this year. Before United Regional, Cowling served as chief financial officer for multiple hospitals and health systems for more than 18 years.

“Phyllis has had an incredible career as a leading voice in health care, making a significant difference for the patients and communities she has served,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. “The AHA and the hospital field have benefited tremendously from her humble approach and sharp operational skills. Moreover, she is an accomplished leader and strategic thinker whose contributions to advancing excellence have benefited not just her organization but the entire health care field.”

Werft has served the AHA for several decades in various roles, including chair of Regional Policy Board 9, chair of the Task Force on Workforce and other task forces and committees. He spent 38 years at Cottage Health, including 25 as president and CEO. Under Werft's leadership, Cottage Health became an innovative regional health system and increased access to care across the Santa Barbara area. Some accomplishments include a new Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and a new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

“Throughout his impressive career, Ron has been a quiet and effective leader, building Cottage Health into an innovative regional health system dedicated to improving access to care in the communities it serves,” said Pollack. “His commitment and passion for strengthening and growing the health care workforce as Chair of AHA’s Task Force on Workforce will leave a lasting impact for future generations.”