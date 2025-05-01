Water On Demand Featured in Upcoming TV Series 'The Raise'

Water On Demand featured on America Stories "The Raise" Water On Demand innovative Fintech for Water Infrastructure

Highlighting creative solution to trillion-dollar water deficit

The forecasted shortfall for US water infrastructure by 2030 is now at a trillion dollars — and government cannot possibly handle it all... There is an urgent need for help from the private sector.” — Riggs Eckelberry, chairman and CEO of Water On Demand

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water On Demand Inc. (WODI), a fintech-focused company turning water systems into tax-leveraged assets, and American Stories Entertainment (ASE), announce that Water On Demand is slated to appear prominently in a new national reality TV show, “The Raise”, which is slated to follow a series of companies as they compliantly raise capital from both crowdfunding and accredited investors. Principal photography begins in May and the first episode is expected to air this summer.ASE is building a production slate of dozens of shows, based on the hit formula which has resulted in the hit TV show “Surviving Mann”, now in its third season, and other successful programs featured on the American Stories Website at www.americanstoriesentertainment.com. ASE is a leading producer of television in the FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) market accessed by over 50% of U.S. households and growing fast due to younger audiences’ preference for on-demand, mobile-friendly content.“US water infrastructure is broken,” said Riggs Eckelberry, chairman and CEO of Water On Demand. “The forecasted shortfall for US water infrastructure by 2030 is now at a trillion dollars — and government cannot possibly handle it all... Especially in these times of government downsizing. There is an urgent need for help from the private sector… but for that, we need major tax leverage to compete with other sectors.”“Until recently, our ‘Water Like An Oil Well’ initiative lacked the tax benefits that other industries like oil and gas enjoy,” said Ken Berenger, EVP and co-chairman of Water On Demand. “That’s now changed with the new Water on Demand Opportunity Zone Fund, which will be designed to provide favorable tax benefits.”“When you think of it,” added Berenger, “we could take years to build a few more water companies… when there are already thousands out there. Or, we could help all of them address the looming trillion-dollar funding deficit with innovative financing for their clients, that happens to be very profitable for Water On Demand. I’ve spoken to our shareholders and there is a great deal of excitement!”WODI recently announced its plans to launch the first water infrastructure project designed to tap Opportunity Zone (OZ) tax benefits. WODI expects its new OZ Fund to raise up to $100 million. Story HERE For more information, email invest@waterondemand.net or dial (877) 440-4603 ext 201.About American Stories EntertainmentAmerican Stories Entertainment has a simple mission – provide creative, uplifting content that improves the lives of our viewers. We do this by telling the unique stories of real people.From adrenaline-fueled adventures in the great outdoors, to the trials and triumphs of entrepreneurs, we cover a wide array of topics that are both entertaining and informative.Whether it's exploring military, law enforcement, and survival techniques, following the journeys of competitive athletes, or learning about innovative business strategies, our shows offer a captivating glimpse into the lives of everyday Americans.Watch our shows here on our website or with the American Stories App on Roku, Fire, Apple TV or the App & Play stores. Just search your app store for “American Stories” and look for our logo.For more information, visit the company’s website: www.americanstoriesentertainment.com About Water On DemandOnce a government monopoly, the business of treating and reusing water is going private. Local industries and communities are now treating-in-place, enabling large-scale recycling while also responding to the challenge of water scarcity and climate change. Our approach is dramatically simple: support that new trend and open the door to investors from everyday to institutional. Water On Demand is innovating solutions and funding sources to serve the new breed of treat-in-place commercial water recycling and treatment systems. Water On Demand is a subsidiary of public company OriginClear, Inc.Water On Demand Media and Investor Relations:Devin AngusAmerican Stories Media and Investor RelationsToli Cefailtoli@americanstoriesentertainment.com(727) 421-5801This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell shares or securities in the Company or any related or associated company. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of the applicable offering documents and in accordance with the terms of all applicable securities and other laws. None of the information or opinions presented are intended to form the basis for any investment decision. Absent a registration of securities or the availability and qualification with an applicable exemption (Regulation CF/Regulation A) securities are only available to Accredited Investors as such term is defined in Regulation D of the Securities Act.

