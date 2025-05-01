Timmons and Subramanyam Statement on DCA Crash Briefing

WASHINGTON—Today, the Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs received a bipartisan briefing from senior U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) officials about the crash that occurred between an Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines Flight 5342 near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) on January 29, 2025, that resulted in the deaths of sixty-seven individuals. Subcommittee Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) and Ranking Member Suhas Subramanyam (D-Va.) issued the following statement following the briefing:

“The U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration, has adjusted procedures around DCA to reduce risk while the investigation continues. The Military and Foreign Affairs Subcommittee plans to continue monitoring the investigation’s progress and ensure that the U.S. Department of Defense strengthens the safety of its operations in the National Capital Region.”