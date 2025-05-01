Tulalip Tribes, Commerce sign memorandum of understanding

MOU will establish government-to-government relations between the sovereign nation and state agency

TULALIP, Wash. — The Tulalip Tribes and Washington State Department of Commerce signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing government-to-government relations between the Tribes and the agency. The agreement removes administrative barriers, improves communications, implements culturally appropriate data privacy and security measures, and more. Tulalip Tribes Chairwoman Teri Gobin and Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn signed the agreement May 1.

“As we sign an MOU with the Washington State Department of Commerce, we are grateful for this next step in our working relationship,” said Chairwoman Gobin. “Tribes and States have a long history, not always positive. Agreements like this help us move forward in a good way. We acknowledge the many hands that got us here, reaffirm our shared values, and look forward to building a solid foundation of respect and collaboration. At Tulalip, we believe government exists to serve the people. At the end of the day, by reducing the administrative burden to access resources, we will be able to help more people.”

Nguyễn said the MOU with the Tulalip Tribes is the sixth such agreement Commerce has made with tribal governments. Commerce anticipates similar agreements with tribes in Washington in the coming year.

“Time and time again, we see the Tulalip Tribes enact their commitment to care for communities on and off their reservation,” Director Nguyen said. “We are glad to strengthen our partnership, to memorialize the ways we can better honor their sovereignty, and to work alongside people who have cared for communities from time immemorial. From culturally responsive supports to youth recreational facilities and addressing the need for more housing, Commerce celebrates strengthening our relationship with the Tulalip Tribes.”

Since his time as a state senator, Director Nguyễn has prioritized meeting with tribal leaders and community members. He’s deliberately listened to understand how the state, and now Commerce, can improve collaboration on priority issues. Supporting the efforts of the department’s Office of Tribal Relations led by Michelle Gladstone-Wade, Nguyễn is committed to improving processes for applying for funding, streamlining and co-creating grant opportunities, and strengthening partnerships with tribal nations.

To learn more about the Tulalip Tribes, visit the Tulalip Tribes’ website.

To learn more and follow Commerce’s work with tribal communities in Washington, visit the Office of Tribal Relations webpage.