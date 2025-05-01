TRIO announces brand evolution focused on AI, creativity and human connection

TRIO logo TRIO 4.0 pulling up!

TRIO launches 4.0: an AI-powered evolution blending marketing, creativity and human connection—redefining how brands grow in a digital-first world.

By investing in AI, TRIO amplifies creativity and deepens human connection because brands are built on people, the soul of every brand.” — Jessica Munday, founder and CEO

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After nearly 25 years of innovation and industry leadership, Trio Solutions Inc. (TRIO) announces its next evolution: TRIO 4.0, focused on being an AI -powered marketing partner helping brands thrive in a rapidly transforming marketplace and technology-driven world. It is only fitting that this announcement comes during the inaugural Charleston Tech Week."TRIO 1.0 was the day I had the vision to open our doors," shares Jessica Munday, TRIO’s founder and CEO. "TRIO came from our focus on marketing, events and web. That was the original ‘trio.’ Then, 2.0 followed about 10 years later with the evolution of our leadership team, restructuring the agency and expanding our digital marketing services. In 2022, we launched 3.0 by running on EOS, locking in on our purpose and process. Now, here we are: 4.0 — embracing AI-driven marketing innovation while preserving the power of human connection for ourselves and our clients. Each iteration has been an upgrade, and we’re excited about this next version."While marketing, event and web services will remain vital to TRIO’s offerings, the agency’s focus is evolving to meet the demands of a new era. Today, TRIO’s "trio" represents something even more powerful: AI, Marketing and People.“By investing in AI, TRIO amplifies creativity and deepens human connection because brands are built on people, the soul of every brand,” explains Munday. The agency is redefining what it means to be a marketing partner in a world that demands innovation and craves authentic connection."Marketing has evolved dramatically — and so have we," said Munday, who now also serves as TRIO’s lead AI strategist. "TRIO 4.0 isn’t just about using new technology. It’s about leading with human and artificial intelligence , delivering with creativity, and connecting with real human purpose. We are proud to honor our legacy while building the future of marketing with our clients."With a continued focus on working with small to midsize businesses and nonprofits, TRIO recognizes that any transformation, especially one involving new technology, can feel overwhelming. The agency understands that "AI anxiety" is real and is committed to partnering with clients to navigate this new era together. By embracing AI tools thoughtfully, TRIO helps organizations and businesses elevate their creativity, streamline operations, and uncover new opportunities for impact, all while keeping the human connection at the heart of every brand.TRIO 4.0 will be powered by a newly formed AI Leadership Team, composed of cross-department specialists dedicated to integrating artificial intelligence across strategy, creative, digital and client service operations. To strengthen this transformation, TRIO has added Ata Khan, a seasoned digital marketing and AI professional, as an AI advisor to the leadership team. Khan brings decades of technology leadership experience to the agency.In addition, TRIO will leverage a global network of AI expertise through Munday’s active membership in the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), connecting the agency to innovative thinkers and AI pioneers around the world.New service offerings now include AI-enhanced strategy development and assessments, marketing automation consulting, personalized customer journey design, and AI-powered creative production — helping brands navigate the complex intersection of technology and authenticity.Further affirming its industry position, TRIO recently received the Small Business of the Year award from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, recognizing outstanding achievement in community engagement, entrepreneurship, leadership, employee relations and business performance.Since 2001, TRIO has generated success for small to midsize businesses and nonprofits by delivering creative, transformative marketing solutions. Based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, at the Harbor Entrepreneur Center, TRIO operates as a full-service marketing agency with photography, podcast and video production assistance through The Creative Lab by TRIO.All traditional marketing services remain available, and TRIO is ready to lead the way for clients prepared to embrace AI-powered marketing. Clients, partners and media are invited to explore TRIO’s new vision at triomarketing.ai.

