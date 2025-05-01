Press Releases

05/01/2025

Attorney General Tong Secures $4.93 Million Judgment Against Planet Zaza of East Haven After Persistent Illegal Cannabis Sales

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced today he has secured a $4.93 million judgment against Planet Zaza of East Haven and its owner, Mohamed Alraishani in his personal capacity, following persistent illegal cannabis sales in spite of a court order and repeated law enforcement visits. This is the largest civil penalty ever imposed in Connecticut for illegal cannabis sales, underscoring the egregious nature of Planet Zaza’s misconduct.

“The State of Connecticut is not playing around. Legal cannabis is not a free-for-all. If you are unlicensed, if you sell untested, unregulated cannabis, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Tong.

“Licensed cannabis establishments are the only businesses allowed to sell cannabis in Connecticut,” said Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Adults who choose to consume cannabis are reminded to make purchases through the regulated market, and practice safe consumption and storage. Thank you, as always, to our partners at the Office of the Attorney General and the East Haven Police Department for their collaboration and commitment to keeping our communities safe.”

Attorney General Tong first sued Planet Zaza and Mohamed Alraishani in January 2024 for violations of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, after multiple unannounced inspections conducted by the Department of Consumer Protection and Office of the Attorney General found numerous high-THC cannabis edibles, including those more potent than any authorized for sale in Connecticut. Investigators also discovered unauthorized labels, including fake prescription labels falsely indicating that the store was a licensed dispensary and that the illegal products were medical-use cannabis. The products were not produced in a licensed facility or tested in accordance with state law, and many contained youth-appealing packaging.

These illegal sales persisted after the complaint was filed, and after multiple visits from DCP and the East Haven Police Department.

On November 12, 2024, the judge issued a temporary injunction, ordering Planet Zaza and Alraishani to cease illegal sales, but Planet Zaza and Alraishani ignored the court’s order.

The Office of the Attorney General sought penalties of $5,000 per day for everyday Planet Zaza and Alraishani offered for sale cannabis products in violation of CUTPA. Due to the egregious nature of Planet Zaza and Alraishani’s misconduct and the ongoing threat to public safety, the court this week ordered Planet Zaza and Alraishani to pay $5,000 for each of the 621 days they willfully violated CUTPA, and $25,000 for each of the 73 days the defendants violated the court’s temporary injunction, for a total civil penalty of $4.93 million. The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Department of Consumer Protection and the East Haven Police Department for their assistance in this matter.

Residents age 21 and over can legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut, but cannabis products may only be sold in the regulated market and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Despite those laws, illegal sale of high-THC cannabis products continues in Connecticut. In unannounced visits and raids, state and local law enforcement routinely find illegal cannabis products for sale, including untested and unsafe edibles, blunts and marijuana flower.

This is the largest civil judgment levied against a smoke shop for illegal cannabis sales, but not the first. Prior to this judgment, Attorney General Tong obtained judgments totaling $300,000 against nine retailers and wholesalers.

Under new amendments to the Responsible and Equitable Regulation of Adult-Use Cannabis (RERACA), businesses and individuals selling cannabis without a cannabis establishment license are subject to an even greater fine of $30,000 per day.

Assistant Attorneys General Addison Keilty and Michael Nunes and Deputy Associate Attorney General Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section assisted the Attorney General in this matter.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov