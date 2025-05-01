The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers return to the Queen B Vinyl Café for a special Brunch performance on Sunday, May 25. Courtesy photo.

Queen B Vinyl Café in Cottonwood welcomes The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers for a return engagement at a special Brunch and Mimosa Buffet on Sunday, May 25

COTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queen B Vinyl Café, formerly Puscifer the Store, welcomes back The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers for a special Brunch and Mimosa Buffet on Sunday, May 25. The Brunch and Mimosa Buffet is from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and the all-ages show with The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers is from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can choose General Admission tickets for $45 per person or VIP Reserved Seating tickets for $55 per person. Tickets include access to the live performance and a Brunch and Mimosa Buffet.The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers began as a collective of friends getting together in the summer of 2010. A choir of up to 15 revived the old Gospel spirit with songs like “I Shall Not Be Moved,” “12 Gates,” and “In My Time of Dying.” Slowly, they evolved into a band of 5, committed to embracing the richness found in early 20th-century recordings. Influenced by past Gospel musicians such as The Dixie Hummingbirds, Washington Phillips, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe, as well as current bands like The Black Keys, Wilco, and Calexico, the band creates a unique style drawing from rhythm and blues, alt-country, indie rock, and folk.A rousing celebration of traditional Americana music has always been the hallmark of The Eagle Rock Gospel Singers. Their debut full-length album, released in 2015, Heavenly Fire, brims with fiery melodies and country moods, highlighting the band's notoriety for crafting original Gospel material. Since then, the band has released three more albums: No Glory (2017), I Will Rise (2020), and their latest EP, The Breaking, featuring the new single, “Into Wine.”The band has appeared at prestigious festivals such as Winnipeg Folk Fest, Montreal Jazz Fest, Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Fest of New Orleans. The group has played shows on bills with Phoebe Bridgers, The Record Company, Ivan and Alyosha, Madison Cunningham, The Wild Reeds, Wille Watson (of Old Crow Medicine Show), Jamie Drake, Sean Watkins, Sam Outlaw, The Dustbowl Revival, Marco Benevento, and many others.The band performed at Queen B Vinyl Café previously during its grand opening weekend in October 2024 to a standing-room-only crowd. Tickets to the May 25th show and brunch are available at Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gospel-brunch-with-the-eagle-rock-gospel-singers-tickets-1261719891159 For more information about Queen B Vinyl Café’s live entertainment series, visit https://queenbvinylcafe.com/shows/. About Queen B Vinyl CaféQueen B Vinyl Café, formerly Puscifer the Store, is an immersive retail, restaurant, wine bar, coffee shop, and live performance experience. Find Queen B Vinyl Café in Old Town Cottonwood, Arizona at 102 E. Pima Street. As a record store, Queen B features a curated selection of the latest vinyl releases across all genres, while boasting exclusive, limited-edition, and rare releases from Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and TOOL. As an official Record Store Day participant, Queen B Vinyl Café is Northern Arizona’s exclusive outpost for the twice yearly event. The multi-building facility also highlights the Verde Valley’s designation as an American Viticultural Area (AVA), with a wine bar serving selections from Caduceus Cellars, Merkin Vineyards, and Four 8 Wineworks. Queen B Vinyl Café rounds out their culinary offerings with a newly established ramen house and coffee roaster. Barbifer, the traditional barber shop, is also on site. For more information, visit https://queenbvinylcafe.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.