Schroeder Middle School of Grand Forks Visits County Courthouse

On April 30, 2025, seventeen 8th grade students and teachers from Schroeder Middle School visited the Grand Forks County Courthouse to learn about the court system and some of the various areas of employment opportunities in the criminal justice system. During the “Rapid Roundtable – Justice in Motion” event, the students were able to observe various hearings during a criminal court session, learn about the process involved in those hearings and visit with a variety of staff. The staff visits were accomplished by dividing the visitors into four groups and having them spend about 10 minutes visiting with employees from four distinct areas of the law. Areas represented by the criminal justice system included judges, prosecuting attorneys, defense attorney, law enforcement, juvenile court staff, clerk of court staff, staff attorneys and court administration.

Initial feedback received from the school was “ Today was amazing. I can't believe how many people dedicated time for the kids. It really was remarkable. I have no doubt that this is something that the kids will remember for a long time. “

Students visit with law enforcement about the work they do in the community to enforce laws.

Students observe a hearing, presided by Judge Don Hager.

(L to R) Judges Theodore Sandberg and Jay Knudson answer questions from students.

Students visit with attorneys to understand their role in the justice system.

Juvenile Court staff visit with students about the role of Juvenile Court in the legal system.