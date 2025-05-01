Press Releases

05/01/2025

Passport to CT Wine Country Launches May 1

Features 36 Participating Farm Wineries and More Than 100 Prizes

(HARTFORD, CT) – The highly anticipated 2025 Passport to Connecticut Wine Country program officially kicks off on May 1, inviting Connecticut residents and out of state visitors, to explore 36 participating farm wineries while collecting stamps, savoring local flavors, and earning the chance to win a prize.

This year’s program celebrates the dedication and diversity of Connecticut’s farm wine scene, from charming countryside vineyards to family-owned estates producing award-winning vintages. With each visit, guests can collect a stamp and build toward entries into prize drawings of unique experiences in Connecticut.

“The Passport to CT Wine Country is more than just a challenge. It’s a way to support local growers and winemakers, discover hidden gems, and connect with the people behind the wine,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “With eight months to visit locations, this is an opportunity to patronize other local businesses as you plan a day, or weekend, of visits while having fun with family or friends.”

As part of the Passport journey this year, participants can opt to use the digital app available through Apple App Store or Google Play or pick up a printed passport book at a participating farm winery. Both the printed book and app can be obtained at no cost.

At each participating farm winery, guests can collect a digital or physical stamp which equals one point towards a reward level. Upon reaching a prize level, those points will enter them into a prize drawing. More than 60 prizes will be available, valued at more than $10,000 total, divided among three award categories. The three tiers are Taster (12 or more stamps), Sommelier (18 or more stamps), and Winemaker (35 or more stamps). Participants who visit 35 participating farm wineries will also be eligible for a commemorative gift, with up to 50 names drawn at random to recognize their support of Connecticut’s farm wineries.

Connecticut has more than 45 licensed farm wineries, with 36 participating in the Passport program this year. All licensed farm wineries in Connecticut are required to use a minimum of 25% Connecticut Grown fruit. Additionally, some farm wineries have the CT Grown designation as part of a voluntary program to highlight farm wineries using at least 51% Connecticut Grown fruit.

The 2025 Passport program concludes on December 31, 2025, and the prize drawing will be held no later than January 31, 2026. For more information about Connecticut Farm Wineries or the Passport to Connecticut Wine Country, visit their website at ctwinecountry.com.

About Connecticut Farm Wineries



The Connecticut Farm Wine Development Council, administered by CT DoAg, is a voluntary council made up winery owners, research institutions, and representatives of Connecticut Department of Agriculture and Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. The council is responsible for promoting state wines and related products, offering educational programs, recommending research projects, and advising groups on farm wine development.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Rebecca Eddy, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

860-573-0323

