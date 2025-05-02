FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES MENTAL HEALTH ADVOCACY DRAMA “STAY WITH ME”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the mental health advocacy drama STAY WITH ME, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 2, 2025

STAY WITH ME was the best filmmaking experience. Between our amazingly talented cast, our young up-and-coming crew, and the supportive community, everything about STAY WITH ME was a joyful experience.” — Filmmaker Marty Lang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the mental health advocacy drama STAY WITH ME, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 2, 2025.

STAY WITH ME tells the story of a young woman struggling with mental illness, while her best friend and boyfriend fight to be her advocates. A young woman, trying to cope with an undiagnosed mental disorder, struggles to maintain her friendship with her best friend, while starting a new relationship. As she deals with her illness, her best friend and boyfriend must learn to be her mental health advocate - a process that leads to some mistakes. As the young woman gets worse, her best friend and boyfriend must team up to try and keep her healthy – while learning what it means to truly support someone with mental illness.

Directed by Marty Lang, STAY WITH ME was written by Leaf Maiman and Lang, and produced by Lang, Maiman, Sarah de Leon, and Matthew Giovannucci, along with Mark Myers and Jason Bellitto of Citizen Skull Productions. The cast includes Lara Silver Fox, Addison Turner (THE BAXTERS), James Mitchell Neal (SUCCESSION-tok), Marty Lang (upcoming 3 HOLES AND A DONUT), and Taylor Preminger.

“Making STAY WITH ME was the best filmmaking experience I’ve ever had,” said filmmaker Marty Lang, who serves as director of the MFA in Film, Television & Digital Media at the University of Georgia. “Between our amazingly talented cast, our young, hungry, up-and-coming crew, and the supportive community we built during our Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign, everything about STAY WITH ME was a joyful experience.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire STAY WITH ME directly with the filmmakers via Mark Myers of Citizen Skull.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms.

