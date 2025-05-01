Image One USA One of Only 50 Companies Named a 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review

Image One logo Franchise Business Review Top Low-Cost Franchise icon

Independent research data shows franchisees are highly satisfied with their investment in Image One USA

We’re honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the top low-cost franchises in the country” — Tim Conn

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Image One USA was recognized by independent franchise research firm, Franchise Business Review, as a 2025 Top Low-Cost Franchise Image One Facility Solutions is a national commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability. Headquartered just outside of Chicago and franchising since 2011, Image One USA launched its franchise affiliate program in 2015. Today, 24 Affiliate Franchisees are servicing buildings nationwide, including Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia.Franchise Business Review (FBR), a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of top franchises semi-annually in its Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.More than 12,000 franchisees representing 125 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in FBR’s survey.Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.“It’s a common misconception that buying a franchise is too expensive for the average person seeking to start a business. What many people don’t know is that there are very solid franchise opportunities that provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don’t require a huge financial investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Approximately one-third of the award-winning brands on our list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have initial investments starting under $75,000. With financing, many can be started for as little as $20K, with a few options starting under $15,000. More importantly, these 50 franchises have average owner satisfaction 20% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for anyone considering franchise ownership.”Image One’s survey data showed the following:Training & Support: Very GoodFranchise System: Very GoodLeadership: Very GoodCore Values: ExcellentFranchisee Community: Very GoodSelf-Evaluation: ExcellentFinancial Opportunity: Very GoodGeneral Satisfaction: ExcellentCore Values: 92/100Owner Enjoyment: 90/100Owner Validation: 96/100“We’re honored to be recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the top low-cost franchises in the country,” said Tim Conn , President and CEO of Image One USA. “We’ve always believed that entrepreneurship should be accessible to everyone, not just those with significant capital. This recognition validates our mission to provide a high-value, affordable franchise opportunity that supports our owners every step of the way.”Image One is proud to have built a reputation as an innovative, reliable commercial cleaning company. Through a well-established business model, comprehensive franchisee training program, and ongoing support, Image One stands apart from other commercial cleaning franchises by providing franchisees with the tools and guidance they need to scale a profitable business. Its highly trained staff has the tools, knowledge and resources to provide superior results for competitive rates. Joining the Image One team connects you to the brand family at the top of its game in an accelerating professional commercial cleaning industry.For information on the franchise, visit https://imageonefranchise.com/ Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2025 Top Franchises.###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

