Gateway Foundation Appoints Julie Newman as CMO and Dennis R. James as CFO

Gateway Foundation Julie Newman, Chief Marketing Officer, Gateway Foundation Dennis James, Chief Financial Officer, Gateway Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Foundation, one of the nation’s largest, longest-running substance use disorder and behavioral health treatment organizations, announces two new appointments to its executive team: Julie Newman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO); and Dennis R. James as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“As Gateway Foundation continues to positively transform our leadership team, I am pleased to announce the appointments of two dynamic executives,” says Jeremy Klemanski, President and CEO of Gateway Foundation. “Appointing Julie and Dennis to fundamental roles helps advance our organization’s mission to help people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health.”

Julie Newman, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

In her role as CMO, Newman will lead Gateway Foundation’s marketing, communications, and sales strategies, overseeing brand development, integrated marketing campaigns, digital and social media engagement, and market expansion efforts across the organization’s nationwide network of treatment centers.

“Since joining Gateway Foundation in 2024 as Director of Marketing, Julie has shown exceptional leadership, creativity, and strategic focus in elevating our organization’s presence and connecting more people seeking recovery to the care they need,” adds Klemanski. “Her vision and dedication have positioned Gateway Foundation for continued growth and impact in communities across the country.”

Newman brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing and communications, including extensive expertise in healthcare and behavioral health sectors. Prior to Gateway Foundation, Newman held leadership roles at Duly Health and Care and at public relations agencies that managed national campaigns for major healthcare and corporate clients. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Illinois Gies College of Business.

Dennis R. James, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

As CFO, Dennis R. James will oversee Gateway Foundation’s financial strategy and operations, including accounting, revenue cycle management, grants administration, financial planning and analysis across multi-state locations.

“Dennis offers both exceptional financial expertise and a deep understanding of the nonprofit healthcare financial landscape,” says Klemanski. “His leadership will be instrumental in advancing Gateway Foundation’s ability to transform lives through high-quality, accessible treatment services, while maintaining financial strength and integrity.”

James brings more than 25 years of executive financial leadership experience spanning healthcare, human services, and nonprofit sectors. He has a proven record of driving growth and implementing large-scale financial and operational transformations in mission-driven environments. He joins Gateway Foundation from Envision Unlimited, a social service organization that supports individuals with intellectual, developmental, and psychiatric disabilities, where he served as CEO. He holds a master’s degree in international management from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona, and a bachelor’s degree in finance and speech communications from St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

About Gateway Foundation

Gateway Foundation is a national, nonprofit organization helping people build healthier lives by reducing substance use, other addictions, and improving mental health. It is one of Illinois’ longest standing and largest nonprofit treatment providers. Founded by nine individuals in 1968 on Chicago’s south side, Gateway Foundation’s purpose has remained steadfast: to give people struggling with substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders the ongoing care and support they need to recover and reclaim their lives. Gateway Foundation operates residential, outpatient, and recovery home locations throughout Illinois, along with a range of corrections programs in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas, and Wyoming.

