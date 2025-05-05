Matrix Equity Partners’ Jennifer Horton tapped for UBS Project Female Founder 2025

The reality is that these are high-growth entrepreneurs running businesses within the confines of an industry at odds with traditional financial profiles for funding.” — Jennifer Horton

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In April, Jennifer Horton, founder and CEO of Matrix Equity Partners (Matrix Equity), was named one of 104 visionary women entrepreneurs across the world, from LATAM, the US and Canada to Europe, the Middle East, Africa and APAC as part of global banking leader UBS’s Project Female Founder 2025.The elite accelerator recognizes the next generation of women-led companies and provides them with access to the UBS venture ecosystem. In addition to working with UBS Client Advisors, UBS invites mentors from the worlds of venture capital, crowdfunding, private investors and law to offer guidance and support. This year-long program seeks to equip female founders with the fundamentals to raise aligned capitalWhen Horton launched Matrix Equity in 2023, she did so with the wisdom of a veteran music industry executive who understands that even high-net-worth recording artists, executives and creative entrepreneurs often encounter cash flow challenges that can derail career growth opportunities years in the making.Recognizing this critical gap, the fintech startup evaluates clients’ financial needs through a business-to-business lens—considering revenue streams and assets—and has since deployed more than $1 million in capital to bridge liquidity shortfalls. This approach sidesteps misconceptions that artists have somehow made poor choices or otherwise mismanaged their finances.Said Horton: “The reality is that these are high-growth entrepreneurs running businesses within the confines of an industry at odds with traditional financial profiles for funding. I am beyond honored to be selected for participation in such a distinguished program that I am confident will provide key insights into scaling and raising capital.”Likewise, Project Female Founder identifies high-growth companies led by female founders and provides coaching, skills development, mentorship and networking, delivered in partnership with UBS advisers, Fortuna Funding LLC, Coralus and LiveTrue.“I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate and learn from peers, mentors and experts in such a supportive environment,” said Horton, whose career spans nearly two decades of success in music and entertainment, working with a wide spectrum of artists—from Anita Baker to Post Malone to Chris Brown—across hit songs and sold-out tours.About Jennifer Horton: Jennifer Horton is the founder and CEO of Matrix Equity Partners, a strategic investment and alternative funding company specializing in the music and entertainment industry to provide access to growth capital for established artists, executives and creative entrepreneurs. Launched in 2023, Matrix Equity has deployed more than $1 million in capital to fuel immediate business needs, ranging from tour expenses, merch drops and promo campaigns to asset acquisitions and new ventures.She is also the founder and CEO of Matrix Artists, where she has worked hand in hand with her clients to develop, vet and launch multiple brands and business ventures, as well as to run operations and source capital. Since 2009, the Los Angeles-based management, consulting and multimedia company has worked across all aspects of her clients’ intellectual property monetization, tour production and branding. Success for these clients has ranged from No. 1 streaming hits and charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 to multi-platinum albums, award-winning videos with more than 100 million views and sold-out arena tours around the world.In 2020, Horton built on this success by launching Matrix Studios, a 7,000-square-foot warehouse studio compound, also based in Los Angeles, that provides artists creative space and technical resources for filming, tour design, rehearsals, recording and private events.About UBS Wealth Management: Founded in Zurich, Switzerland, in 1862, UBS Wealth Management is the largest wealth management firm in the world, with assets under management totaling $4.5 trillion. From investment management and financial planning to tax services and philanthropy, UBS leverages its global reach and expertise to provide clients with tailored solutions that address a wide range of financial needs.

