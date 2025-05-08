New 'Crafted with Pride' Directory Helps Consumers and Retailers Identify 1,400+ U.S.-Made Brands

Alex Goulet Co-Creator, Crafted with Pride Willy Deconto Co-Creator, Crafted with Pride Crafted with Pride Book Image

Alex Goulet and Willy Deconto spotlight the growing resurgence of U.S.-based apparel and accessory brands

We’re here to shatter the myth that ‘Made in USA’ is dead.. it’s thriving. There are thousands of incredible American brands proving that high-quality, ethically made products are within reach.” — Alex Goulet, Co-creator of Crafted with Pride

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the next big fashion statement wasn’t about a designer logo, but about where and how a product was made? That’s the idea fueling Crafted with Pride, a thoroughly researched guidebook created by Alex Goulet and Willy Deconto. Their mission: spotlight more than 1,400 brands still manufacturing apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States—and reignite the conversation about what "Made in USA" really means.In an era dominated by mass production and global supply chains, Crafted with Pride is both a resource and a statement of values. It champions local businesses that prioritize quality, ethical practices, and community impact.“We’re here to shatter the myth that ‘Made in USA’ is dead,” says co-author Alex Goulet. “Not only is it alive, but it’s thriving. There are thousands of incredible American brands committed to craftsmanship and integrity.”A Decade of Discovery — and Urgency for ChangeThe story behind Crafted with Pride began more than ten years ago, when Goulet and Deconto, frustrated by the closure of beloved American companies, began obsessively cataloging brands still making products domestically.What started as a DIY mailer in 2021 grew into a published book in 2022, now updated with a second edition released in January 2025.“If I'm buying something from someone down the street, I can visit their factory, see the condi-tions, and shake the hand of the person who made it,” Goulet adds. “That level of transparency and trust is impossible with distant, anonymous suppliers.”Their research revealed an ecosystem of brands ranging from small-batch denim makers to gener-ational family-run footwear businesses — many of which risked being overshadowed by global competition.The Crafted with Pride mission addresses major misconceptions in the market:• Why American-made goods carry higher prices — and why those prices reflect real value.• How global supply chains obscure labor practices and environmental costs.• What consumers should know to avoid misleading "Made in USA" claims.“This is about empowering people with knowledge,” says Deconto. “Once you know the back-story, it’s difficult to go back to making purchases that don’t align with your values.”What Comes Next: Expanding the MissionWith the success of the guidebook, Goulet and Deconto have ambitious plans for Crafted with Pride. They are exploring future editions that could include recreational products and home goods and preparing to launch a curated online store offering limited-edition collaborations with brands featured in the book. This next step aims to make American-made products more accessible to consumers seeking high-quality, ethically produced alternatives.“The antidote for exploitative manufacturing is to bring it back to our communities where their practices can be carefully regulated,” Deconto notes.A Movement with Real ImpactAs public attitudes toward domestic manufacturing shift, Crafted with Pride is already having a tangible effect. One customer recently traveled across two states to visit a brand they discovered through the book, reflecting the deep emotional and economic connections local manufacturing can foster.“The best way to advocate is to make purchases that align with your values,” says Deconto. “Every dollar spent with a local manufacturer strengthens communities and preserves jobs.”Goulet and Deconto also stress that this movement is not about blind patriotism.“What makes products special is the people behind them,” says Goulet. “Reshoring is about bringing back craftsmanship and elevating lives—not about economic domination.”The Crafted with Pride 2025 Directory is now available to consumers, retailers, and industry professionals. To explore or purchase the latest edition, visit:Media OpportunitiesAlex Goulet and Willy Deconto are available for interviews, guest articles, and expert commentary on topics including:• The Crafted with Pride Mission and Direction• The resurgence of American manufacturing and reshoring trends• Ethical sourcing and transparency in global vs. local supply chains• Shifting consumer behavior and the future of "Made in USA"About Crafted with PrideCreated by advocates Alex Goulet and Willy Deconto, Crafted with Pride is the most compre-hensive guide to U.S.-based apparel, footwear, and accessory brands. Now in its second edition, the book spotlights over 1,400 brands committed to domestic production and offers consumers a roadmap for making informed, values-driven purchases. Through continued updates and new initiatives, the project aims to inspire lasting change in how Americans think about what they buy — and why.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.