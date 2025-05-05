Proposed 2025 HIPAA Updates: How Employers Could Be Affected

Changes to HIPAA's Security Rule will require employers to adjust to these new practices, and legal counsel can provide expert guidance on remaining compliant.” — Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As mentioned at the beginning of January by The HIPAA Journal, HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) has proposed long-awaited policy updates focused on its "Security Rule." Given the dramatically increased number of ransomware attacks in 2024, these updates are needed now more than ever as the cyber threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated.The proposed key updates to HIPAA's Security Rule that are still subject to change include, but are not limited to, the following:Updated Technical Safeguards: This will cover aspects like more timely patch management with software, multifactor authentication and encryption, penetration tests, and vulnerability scans.Enhanced Training and Awareness: This will focus on educating staff about how to avoid data breach risks that stem from human error.Increased Scrutiny of SRA's (Security Risk Analysis): Even though there is no mandated format for SRA's, the OCR (Office for Civil Rights) is going to be keeping a closer eye on superficial SRA's that don't identify the whole scope of vulnerability of said company, and also companies that don't perform SRA's at all.When HIPAA updates do take place, employers can benefit from online legal resources, like LegalMatch.com, the leading attorney client matching platform. Individuals and organizations with HIPAA questions can be matched for free with an insurance attorney to help guide them through new changes and existing protocols. The platform also maintains an online Law Library filled with educational content on HIPAA, insurance law, and more to help educate individuals on various legal scenarios and next steps.About LegalMatch.comLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

