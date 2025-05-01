Outdoor America’s Broadcast Platform Delivers Unmatched Audience Reach

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q1 results are in, and the clear winner is Outdoor America (OA). As the industry’s only broadcast TV platform for outdoor content, OA outperforms any other media option for reach, consistency, and value. Making Outdoor America the definitive choice for endemic brands looking to execute broad reach strategies.OA delivers compelling weekly outdoor programming to 84 million TV households, 54 million local broadcast television stations, and 20 million via Regional Sports Networks (RSNs). According to Comscore’s audit of just 47 million broadcast TV HHs, OA delivers 150,000 viewing households per single airing—3- 5x more passionate enthusiast viewers than any other outdoor media entity in a comparable time slot.With programming curated specifically for high-intent outdoor enthusiasts, OA reaches the people who buy gear, tools, apparel, and accessories to fuel their passion. Ratings in key local markets for OA exceed major professional sports offerings. This audience is primarily concentrated in states like Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Texas—regions known for high participation in outdoor recreation.This guaranteed delivery on a single run offers endemic advertisers a fresh and exclusive broadcast TV audience as a scalable and effective platform to reach the largest spending outdoor consumers with a true national footprint. OA’s format allows brands to activate efficient, broad reach strategies with consistency and accountability.“Outdoor America has proven its ability to deliver unmatched value for both our viewers and partners,” said Jamie Wilkinson, Executive Vice President of Outdoor America. “Our Q1 results reinforce what we’ve known for years: if you want to reach serious outdoor lifestyle consumers at scale, Outdoor America is the only platform that consistently delivers.”Outdoor America’s audience reach is larger than measured for just Comscore verified 150 thousand local broadcast TVHHs. OA programming is also delivered on RSNs weekly to an additional 20 million households, at no extra cost to charter sponsors. These RSN impressions are not included in the Comscore broadcast metrics, which offer greater brand exposure and added value to audiences that many outdoor producers rely on and trust for programming and sponsor impression commitment delivery.OA offers charter sponsors flexible quarterly and annual packages, audience extension units on OA’s FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, and additional reach through affiliated digital platforms. This multi-channel distribution strategy ensures brands connect with consumers wherever they watch.With the most consistent, measurable, and scalable audience in the outdoor media landscape, Outdoor America is the go-to partner for brands ready to expand their national presence and build long-term consumer loyalty.For more information, visit www.outdooramerica.com

