Protecting New York's Subway Riders & Transit Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul today joined MTA officials and law enforcement to highlight a FY 2026 New York State Budget deal that delivers on the Governor’s public safety commitments to continue making our subways safer for all riders and transit workers. These major investments increase the presence of law enforcement, make crucial safety upgrades in protective barriers and LED lighting and continue cracking down on fare evasion. New York City’s Subways continue to experience the lowest levels of crime overall outside the pandemic since the 1990s — and as a result of the Governor’s continued efforts to prioritize public safety and make our subways safer, crime is down 11 percent since last year and down 16 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“When it comes to keeping New Yorkers safe - I refuse to back down, and that is why I fought for a budget that is delivering on my promises to add more police in our subways, invests in crucial safety upgrades, and cracks down on shameless fare evaders,” Governor Hochul said. “For New York City to thrive, our mass transit system must be safe, strong and reliable, and we are delivering a State Budget that supports these goals.”